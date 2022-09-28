This $8 Exfoliating Glove Smoothes “Dry, Lined” Skin So Well, Even Skeptics Are Impressed

Shoppers in their 40s say it takes 20 years off.

By
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum

Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry, writing about the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, and Shape.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 28, 2022 @ 06:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

This $8 Exfoliating Mitt Smoothes "Dry, Lined" Skin So Well, Even Skeptics Are Impressed
Photo:

Getty Images

I try to believe my skincare routine actually does something, if only for the modicum of control it offers over the world. So it was disappointing to step out of the shower the other day and see little, pilled-up balls of dead skin remain after using a body scrub. Clearly it failed at its one job, so it might be time for me to pick up an exfoliating mitt — and I have my eye on one $8 find that more than 16,500 people love. 

The product in question is Seraphic Skincare’s Exfoliating Mitt, a viscose rayon glove that has earned thousands of five-star ratings and the number two spot on Amazon’s best-selling body scrubs and treatments chart. Shoppers attest that it’s incredibly simple to use: While in the shower, you just don the mitt, scrub your skin in circular motions, and watch a “life-changing” amount of dead skin fall off your body.   

Per one user, the amount of skin that came off made them feel like a “walking, living, breathing, freaking mummy,” while the aftermath of soft, “baby-smooth” skin transported a fan in their forties back to their twenties. The latter comment came from someone who said they’ve tried countless exfoliants over the last 15 years, so trust, this is $8 well spent. 

Seraphic Skincare Korean Exfoliating Mitt
Seraphic Skincare Korean Exfoliating Mitt.

Amazon

Shop now: $8; amazon.com 

Beyond its dead skin-dispensing ability and knack for leaving “dry, lined” skin looking so fresh, even skeptics are convinced, multiple commenters also noted that the Seraphic glove “greatly” improved their keratosis pilaris (KP) and ingrown hairs. A full 81 five-star reviewers highlighted the former; one customer said it “drastically reduced” the visibility of their KP with a single use. As a last “genuinely astonished” person wrote, their skin became “velvety soft” for the first time ever — a “miraculous” outcome.    

For an exfoliant you never have to restock, Seraphic Skincare’s Exfoliating Mitt is just $8 at Amazon.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash
This $16 Oil-to-Gel Body Wash Has Transformed My Dry, Scaly Skin
Best Body Scrubs
The 15 Best Body Scrubs for Silky Soft Skin
This Body Scrub Smells Exactly Like Hot Chocolate — and It Transforms "Sandpaper-Like" Skin
This Body Scrub Smells Exactly Like Hot Chocolate — and It Transforms "Sandpaper-Like" Skin
KP Bump Eraser
This Dermatologist-Approved Body Scrub Makes My Keratosis-Riddled Skin Feel as Smooth as a Seal
This On-Sale Moisturizer Is So Good, It Convinces People to Update Their Routine of 30 Years
This On-Sale Ceramide Cream "Feels Like Velvet" and Makes Wrinkles "Silky Smooth"
A woman plucks an ingrown hair from her leg
The 9 Best Ingrown Hair Treatments to Keep Your Skin Calm and Bump-Free
Shoppers in Their 50s Say This Exfoliating Lotion Reduces Their "Sagging, Crepey" Skin
Shoppers in Their 50s Say This Exfoliating Lotion Reduces Their "Sagging, Crepey" Skin
Out of the Thousands of Clean Skincare Products on the Market, Amazon Shoppers Gave These 10 the Highest Ratings
Out of the Thousands of Clean Skincare Products on the Market, Amazon Shoppers Gave These 10 the Highest Ratings
According to Middle-Aged Shoppers, This Body Lotion Firms Skin "Unbelievably" Well
According to Middle-Aged Shoppers, This Body Lotion Firms Skin "Unbelievably" Well
Best Face Exfoliators
These 14 Face Exfoliators Will Give Your Skin The Glow-Up It Deserves
CLEAN SLATE: My Boyfriend Is Obsessed With This Eucalyptus-Scented Body Wash, and So Am I
Here Are the 20 Best Body Washes for Every Skin Concern
Epicuren Celeb Skincare Sale
Prime Day Is Over, but the Beauty Brand Beloved by Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, and Kim Kardashian Is Still on Sale
KNC Supa Scrub
We Tested Exfoliating Lip Scrubs — Trust These 9 for Makeout-Ready Lips
Smiling model in a black headwrap, black dress, and gold jewelry posing playfully with her hands
How to Exfoliate Your Dry Skin Without Overdoing It
According to Shoppers, This Wrinkle-Targeting Balm "Visibly Smoothes" Their Skin
According to Shoppers, This Wrinkle-Targeting Balm "Visibly Smoothes" Their Skin
Prime Day Facial Moisturizer
Out of Thousands of Prime Day Beauty Deals, These Are the Anti-Aging Skincare Finds You Won't Want to Miss