September's New Moon in Libra Will Test Your Boundaries

If you happened to come into the world while the sun or other planets were moving through air sign Libra, you’re uniquely capable of bringing more beauty and balance into the world. Libran people are diplomatic social butterflies who prize justice and avoid conflict at all costs. That peace-seeking vibe is owed to the sign’s ruler, Venus, which oversees relationships and often fosters harmony within our bonds. And that’s a theme you’ll want to bear in mind as you step into the days surrounding this month’s Libra-ruled lunar event.

A new moon in the sign of the Scales will be exact on Sunday, September 25 at 5:54 p.m. ET/2:54 p.m. PT. With the moon opposing Jupiter, the planet of abundance and fortune, this can be a lucky moment with an asterisk — and that’s the risk of pursuing balance in your bonds at the expense of your own boundaries.

The new moon in Libra is a lightbulb moment for your one-on-one connections.

New moons — which happen when the confident sun pairs up with the intuitive moon — always present a monthly opportunity to get clear on which new chapter you want to write over the course of the next two weeks (up until the next full moon) and next six months (when the corresponding full moon occurs). And this particular new moon is tailored to setting intentions related to partnership as well as money, values, and beauty — basically all things Venusian.

Although this new moon occurs just three days after Libra season kicks off, Mercury, the planet of communication, has been moving forward — and then backward, thanks to its retrograde (more on that in a moment) — through the cardinal air sign since August 25. So, at least in terms of how you’re expressing yourself and thinking lately, you’re likely familiar with the lessons Libra season has in store for you. You might be compelled to take a microscope to your spending and saving habits, to weed out a toxic friendship that’s keeping you stuck in the past, or to reimagine your definition of personal beauty. And you can readily set a powerful intention related to any of these aims now.

It also bears noting that Libra is the cardinal — aka most go-getter, initiative-taking — sign of the air bunch, so this is a new moon that was made for visionary thinking and diving head first into an ambitious game plan.

The moon’s opposition to lucky Jupiter can put you at risk of sidelining pragmatism.

With the moon falling at 2 degrees Libra, it’ll form an opposition to expansive Jupiter, currently chilling out at 3 degrees of cardinal fire sign Aries. Oppositions sound crunchy, and they can be, but pretty much anytime Jupiter’s involved in a face-off with another planet, you’re dealing with a problem of abundance or pushing well beyond your limits. Jupiter often serves up too much of a good thing. And in Aries, it’s fiery, impulsive, and maybe a little childish. That said, this aspect can boost blind enthusiasm. You might be so fired up to pair up with a friend or colleague, to ask a new match out, to finally do that hair makeover, or to take that well-paid job opportunity that you aren’t thinking about whether it’s the best bet in the long-run.

At the same time, Jupiter is incredibly lucky, so if you go into this new moon determined to stay grounded, it could amplify your optimism, generosity, and ability to manifest your dreams.

A Mars-Saturn trine brings a healthy dose of excitable energy and pragmatism.

On the day of the new moon, Mars, the planet of action, in Gemini is on its way toward a harmonious trine to Saturn, the planet of boundaries and hard work, in humanitarian Aquarius. In turn, you could be more apt to pour a fair amount of time, energy, brain power, and just plain hard work into making your new moon goal a reality. And in air signs, these power playing planets boost our cerebral and social energy, so your best efforts to bolster your relationships are sure to be rewarded.

And don’t forget about Mercury retrograde.

If you've heard any Mercury retrograde “don’t,” it’s that you should never start anything new while the planet of communication is moving backward. But that rule is deserving of major myth-busting, because Mercury’s backspin is far from the only thing happening astrologically at any given moment — and you don’t want to miss out on moments like this new moon. The fact that the trickster planet is retrograde simply serves as a reminder to go slow, do your research, and prioritize self-reflection ahead of making any major, game-changing moves. And bonus: That approach will also beautifully mirror the balance and harmony-bolstering message of this Libra new moon.

Here, how this lunar event will affect you, based on your sign. (Pro-tip: Be sure to read both your sun and your rising sign, if you know it. If you don't, you can find it on your natal chart or via this CafeAstrology calculator.)

Aries (March 21-April 19)

With the new moon occurring in your seventh house of partnership, you’ll be extra aware of your needs in one-on-one bonds — and ready to take action that will ensure they’re met.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

With the new moon falling in your sixth house of wellness, you’re prepared to check out a new health or fitness routine. And you might be so enthusiastic that you buy a 10-pack to a studio you’re not even familiar with and then potentially come to regret it. Proceed with caution.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The new moon is in your fifth house of romance and self-expression, so you’re more apt to share how you feel with loved ones, friends, or your S.O. Prioritizing fun and teamwork can bring lots of joy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Falling in your fourth house of home life, you might be on the brink of kicking off a new chapter with loved ones — and taking steps to amplify work-life balance.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

The new moon falls in your third house of communication, so you’re probably super booked and busy right now. Be sure to put your energy into the opportunities, experiences, and relationships that will broaden your horizons — and try to limit anything that’s less fulfilling.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

The new moon in your second house of income nudges you to get your financial ducks in a row. Plus, with Mercury retrograde in your sign until October 2, there’s no time like the present to revise and reflect on your big picture goals.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

The new moon is in your sign, and Mars and Saturn are harmonizing in your fifth house of romance and ninth house of adventure, so this might very well be one of your luckiest, most ambitious moments of the year. Still, with Mercury retrograde in your twelfth house of spirituality, progress could be slow-going, so patience and diligence is key.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Thanks to the new moon falling in your twelfth house of spirituality, you’ll want to carve out extra time to rest, recharge, and reflect on the seeds that are worth planting now, ahead of your season. And with the moon’s opposition to Jupiter in your sixth house of wellness, caring for your health is a must, as well.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

The new moon is in your eleventh house of networking, so teamwork is a major focus of this moment for you. The moon opposes Jupiter in your fifth house of self-expression, so you’re fired up to share your opinions. Go for it — just be sure to also hold space for others to have their say.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

The new moon in your tenth house of career presents the chance to get after your professional aspirations now. But with the moon’s opposition to Jupiter in your fourth house of home life, caring for your inner world is crucial, too.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Falling in your ninth house of adventure, you’ll be even more restless than usual. Getting out of your comfort zone can help, and with Mercury retrograde in your eighth house of intiamte bonds, sharing an eye-opening experience with a loved one can prove especially fulfilling emotionally.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

The new moon is in your eighth house of joint resources, so you may be talking through financial matters with a loved one. And with the moon’s opposition to Jupiter in your second house of income, you’ll want to be sure you bear your values in mind throughout the process.