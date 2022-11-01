I'm a Beauty Writer, and These Are 5 Things Worth Splurging on During Sephora's Holiday Sale

Sephora’s holiday sale is a national holiday in my book; it’s a rare opportunity to splurge on your favorite skincare, makeup, and beauty tools under the guise of, “It was on sale!” Personally, my Sephora sale strategy has always echoed — a curated list of items I really want, but cannot justify purchasing on any other ordinary day.

The sale is currently open to both Rouge and VIB members, who can snag 20 and 15 percent off respectively, and runs through November 7. If you’re currently at Insider status — which is applicable to anyone who signs up for a Sephora account — you can save 10 percent off your order starting November 3.

With so many goodies to choose from, shopping a Sephora sales event can get overwhelming. I narrowed down my list to the five deals I think are worth splurging on, including Dyson’s rarely-on-sale hair dryer and an Oprah-approved exfoliant:

Dyson Special Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer

Sure, it may feel a little clichè to recommend the Dyson hair dryer, but Dyson’s coveted hair tools rarely go on sale, so you’ll want to take advantage ASAP. Case in point: The Airwrap is already completely sold out. Luckily, the gorgeous, limited-edition Supersonic Hair Dryer in a vibrant blue and rose gold is still in stock (for now). Dyson uses a little something called the Coanda effect (an aerodynamic phenomenon) to dry and style hair without extreme heat. It comes at a steep price, but if you heat-style your hair regularly, think of it as an investment in your hair health.

“This product was designed very well because it's lightweight and easy to maneuver when you're reaching for different angles,” one shopper raved. “No more tired arms or feeling sweaty after a blowout!”

Shop now: $343–$365 with code SAVINGS (Originally $429); sephora.com

Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush

Dior’s Rosy Glow Blush went viral on TikTok last year, and we’re not surprised why: Just like the brand’s mega-popular Glow Lip Oil, it’s formulated to change intensity and shift based on the moisture levels in your skin, making it universally flattering. Shoppers rave that the blush is “simply gorgeous,” saying that it “applies beautifully, isn't powdery, and has no kick back.” “Is $39 a lot of money for a blush?” one reviewer questioned. “Not in this case. It's worth every penny.”

Shop now: $31–$33 with code SAVINGS (Originally $39); sephora.com

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One AHA Lactic Acid Treatment

Courtesy

When it comes to skincare, there are few products that have stood the test of time the way Sunday Riley’s Good Genes has. The Oprah-approved treatment uses a hydrating, purified-grade lactic acid to exfoliate the skin and improve the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation. The treatment can be used daily, but if you have sensitive skin the brand recommends using it as a mask — just apply one to three pumps to clean, dry skin and leave on for 15 minutes. It has 3,000 five-star reviews from customers that say it “fades away imperfections” and leaves a “gorgeous glow.”

Shop now: $68–$72 with code SAVINGS (Originally $85); sephora.com

Ceremonia Aceite de Moska Hair Oil & Scalp Massager Set

Sephora

Scalp care is everything when it comes to healthy strands, and this power duo from Ceremonia, a clean hair care brand rooted in Latino heritage, ranks high on my wishlist. The hair oil works to nourish strands, magnify shine, and combat frizz, while the silicone scalp massager removes product buildup and excess sebum. For an extra dry scalp (hello winter!), leave the product on overnight as a mask and wash it out the next day.

Shop now: $32–$34 with code SAVINGS (Originally $40); sephora.com

Slip Pure Silk Scrunchies Pixie Super Set

When choosing an Instagram photo, there’s nothing more frustrating than realizing you forgot to take your black hair tie off your wrist. (Anyone else?) Fortunately, there’s a solution for that: The beautiful, pure silk scrunchies from Slip operate as a makeshift bracelet and you can tie your hair up at any given moment without fear of creases or tugging. Used by celebs like Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber, they make a great gift as they fall under the category of items you deeply desire but don’t necessarily need (for me, at least). This set comes with five sturdy skinny ties and two jumbo-sized ones that’ll replace your old hair-tugging ties for good.

Shop now: $44–$47 with code SAVINGS (Originally $55); sephora.com

