I'm a Beauty Editor, and These Are the 8 Products From Sephora's Annual Spring Sale Worth Splurging On

Everything is up to 20 percent off.

Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on April 18, 2023

Sephora’s Savings Event has started, and it’s one of the biggest annual sales in the beauty verse. Everything — with a few exceptions — is discounted from April 14 to 24 using the code SAVENOW. The first week of the sale is 20 percent off, though only applicable to Rouge members (those who spend at least $1,000 a year at Sephora), but starting today, April 18, the sale opens up to other membership tiers with 15 percent off for VIB members, those who spend a spend a minimum of $350 a year, and 10 percent off for Insiders, who are simply required to join the retailer’s free rewards program. 

Even as a beauty editor, there are hundreds of products I could convince myself to buy, like the dewy Glow Recipe Serum I’ve finished bottles of and the Rare Beauty Highlighter I want to bathe in. The best place to spend your money, however, is on the rarely on-sale products and splurges I’ve rounded up below. Shop the products before the sale ends on April 24 — and don’t forget to use the code SAVENOW

Shop the Sephora Sale Picks: 

Nécessaire the Body Wash

NÃ©cessaire The Body Wash

Sephora

Shop now: $20–$23 with code SAVENOW (Originally $24); sephora.com

I have a love-hate relationship with Nécessaire’s Body Wash. While I hate spending more than $10 on any body wash, I love everything else about it so much that the price point is almost moot. Its formula is thin and refreshing, making my skin feel clean but not stripped or tight, and the scents (all of them) make me feel like I’m taking an outdoor shower in Bali. The Body Wash is a wonderful daily indulgence that perks up my mood; I stock up on it any time it’s discounted. 

Sunday Riley Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Peptide Face Mist

Sunday Riley Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Peptide Face Mist

Sephora

Shop now: $38–$43 with code SAVENOW (Originally $48); sephora.com

If you like your existing skincare routine but just want all of your products to work a little bit harder, Sunday Riley’s Pink Drink Firming Essence is exactly what you need. Spritz this onto your face after cleansing and before everything else. The firming complex is rich in peptides, antioxidants, ceramides, and prebiotics, adding a first layer of hydration to your skin to better retain moisture and absorb the active ingredients in your other skincare products. Misting this at the start of my skincare routine is the difference between obtaining a good complexion and a glowing, smooth, and supple one. 

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Retinol Serum

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Retinol Serum

Sephora

Shop now: $60–$68 with code SAVENOW (Originally $75); sephora.com

Too many Shiseido products are worth the splurge, but if I had to pick just one to make the most of the Sephora Savings Event, it would be this Wrinkle Smoothing Serum. This is a product you reach for when you want quick results; according to the brand, you can expect to see a difference in wrinkles, fine lines, and resilience in as little as one week. One five-star reviewer said, “I have seen a difference in my skin's texture, smoothness, and overall feel and appearance,” while another with “very fine lines and tiny wrinkles” wrote that “this cream helped minimize them a lot.” 

Beautybio Glofacial Hydro-Infusion Pore Cleansing and Blue LED Clarifying Tool

BeautyBio GLOfacial Hydro-Infusion Pore Cleansing + Blue LED Clarifying Tool

Sephora

Shop now: $159–$179 with code SAVENOW (Originally $199); sephora.com

Of the 120+ skincare tools and devices available at Sephora, Beautybio’s pore vacuum is the one you should spend your money on. It extracts and infuses as you glide it across your face, featuring a gentle, yet very efficient method of decongesting the most stubborn bumps and blackheads, while  moisturizing skin with a mixture of hyaluronic acid and salicylic acid. This device exfoliates, clears, plumps, and hydrates skin in one go, so it’s no wonder it’s sold out several times — even at full price, so act on this deal sooner rather than later.

Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint

Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint

Sephora

Shop now: $34–$38 with code SAVENOW (Originally $42); sephora.com

A skin tint that provides light, almost-sheer coverage, subdues my constant redness, doesn’t exacerbate oiliness, and goes on evenly? That isn’t a wishlist for an imaginary product, but actually the way I’d describe Summer Fridays lightweight and hydrating Sheer Skin Tint. The pore-blurring and non-comedogenic product comes in 10 shades and is the perfect spring swap for your full-coverage concealers and foundations.

