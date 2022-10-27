This Hollywood-Favorite Italian Brand Just Restocked Its Famous Multi-Wear Bag — and It’s Secretly on Sale

But only for InStyle readers.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 27, 2022 @ 12:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Senreve Cadence Bag Restock
Photo:

Senreve/ InStyle

I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: Italians do things better. Pizza, wine, art, and obviously, fashion. From shoes to handbags, it’s no wonder that some of the most beloved fashion-girl brands originate in Italy — and it's also no wonder that said pieces tend to sell out lightning fast. 

Senreve, the Italian brand behind those luxe, uniquely-shaped handbags celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Jessica Alba have been spotted carrying, is one name to commit to memory. Its styles, which range from the iconic Maestra that can be styled four ways to the just-restocked Cadence, tend to rack up thousands-long waitlists, and if that doesn’t speak to their quality and desirability, I don’t know what does. 

Cadence Crossbody Merlot


Shop now: $516 with code INSTYLE20 (Originally $645); senreve.com

While the Maestra might be the most well-known Senreve style — it’s always spotted on the arms of A-listers — the Cadence is a worthy addition to your collection. Its design is slightly more streamlined, and if there's one thing I’ve learned from my ever-growing bag collection, it’s that the simplest silhouette gets the most use. It pairs well with every outfit, requires little thought to wear, and still brings in all the compliments. 

The Cadence, though simple in style, is anything but basic, so it's no wonder it’s been restocked a handful of times. People clearly can’t get enough of its multi-wear design, which can be used as a shoulder bag or as a hands-free crossbody. And don’t be fooled by its exterior either; it’s pretty, but it packs a punch in terms of wear and tear, thanks to its water-, stain- and scratch-resistant Italian leather. The interior is just as durable, with a stain-resistant micro-suede lining, not to mention it’s roomy enough to hold everything you could need. (For some perspective, the brand writes that the Cadence can fit up to a six-inch tablet.)

The best part? Senreve sales are rare, but we’re here to make rare sales happen. Through November 1, the brand is offering InStyle readers 20 percent off their purchase of $600 or more. Simply apply the code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Shop the just-restocked Cadence, plus a few more of Senreve’s famous bags below.

Alunna Bag Dove

Senreve


Shop now: $540 with code INSTYLE20 (Originally $675); senreve.com

Midi Maestra Marine


Shop now: $636 with code INSTYLE20 (Originally $795); senreve.com

Barrel Bag Pebbled Chestnut


Shop now: $556 with code INSTYLE20 (Originally $695); senreve.com

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Fashion:

Related Articles
Senreve Fall Sale
This Italian Brand Is an Open Secret in Hollywood — and It’s Having a Rare Sale for 72 Hours
Senreve Archive Sale
The Luxury Italian Bags Priyanka Chopra and More Celebrities Own Are Up to 70% Off Now
EARLY PD: Roundup of Best Anti-Aging Skincare Early Deals
8 Anti-Aging Deals to Shop for Up to 50% Off Today — Including a $25 Cream That Has Users “Stunned”
AK Senreve Handbag
The Senreve Bag With a 2,800-Person Waitlist Just Got Restocked — and It's Already Selling Out Again
Editor Fashion Picks
7 Amazon Fashion Deals I’m Convinced Everyone Should Buy for Up to 50% Off in Today’s Big Sale
Amazon Deals You Can Still Buy
Amazon’s Early Access Sale Is Basically Extended Thanks to These 20 Day-After Deals Up to 71% Off
M.Gemi Clog Instyle Discount
The Comfy Italian Clog That Almost Never Goes on Sale Is 30% Off for 'InStyle' Readers Right Now
Early Designer Deals
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Designer Fashion From Stuart Weitzman, Staud, Prada, and More
This Celebrity-Approved Bag Brand Never Goes on Sale – but You Can Get One for 40% Off
These Bags Had 2,000-Person Waitlists Before They Launched — and Now They're on Sale
Universal Standard Pants Review
I’m Ditching Denim for These Size-Inclusive Pull-On Pants — and They’re on Sale With Our Secret Code
instyle shoppers can score 15% off this jessica alba-approved handbag company
InStyle Readers Get an Exclusive Discount on Jessica Alba's "Fave" Accessible-Luxury Handbag Brand
Priyanka Chopra
This Luxury Leather Bag Brand Secretly Extended Its Cyber Monday Sale
Mom Favorite Serum Exclusive Discount
My 62-Year-Old Mom Credits Her Youthful Complexion to This French Serum That's Discounted for 'InStyle' Readers 
Kate Spade Double Discounts on Designer Handbags
Kate Spade Is Having a Major Sale-on-Sale with Designer Bags for Up to 51% Off
Loci Sneakers InStyle Exclusive Code
The Stylish, Sustainable Sneakers Mila Kunis and Princess Eugenie Have Worn Are on Sale for 'InStyle' Readers Only
Tkees Labor Day Sale
Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria, and Alessandra Ambrosio Wear These Sleek Sandals That Are Up to 70% Off Now