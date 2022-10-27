I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: Italians do things better. Pizza, wine, art, and obviously, fashion. From shoes to handbags, it’s no wonder that some of the most beloved fashion-girl brands originate in Italy — and it's also no wonder that said pieces tend to sell out lightning fast.

Senreve, the Italian brand behind those luxe, uniquely-shaped handbags celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Jessica Alba have been spotted carrying, is one name to commit to memory. Its styles, which range from the iconic Maestra that can be styled four ways to the just-restocked Cadence, tend to rack up thousands-long waitlists, and if that doesn’t speak to their quality and desirability, I don’t know what does.



While the Maestra might be the most well-known Senreve style — it’s always spotted on the arms of A-listers — the Cadence is a worthy addition to your collection. Its design is slightly more streamlined, and if there's one thing I’ve learned from my ever-growing bag collection, it’s that the simplest silhouette gets the most use. It pairs well with every outfit, requires little thought to wear, and still brings in all the compliments.

The Cadence, though simple in style, is anything but basic, so it's no wonder it’s been restocked a handful of times. People clearly can’t get enough of its multi-wear design, which can be used as a shoulder bag or as a hands-free crossbody. And don’t be fooled by its exterior either; it’s pretty, but it packs a punch in terms of wear and tear, thanks to its water-, stain- and scratch-resistant Italian leather. The interior is just as durable, with a stain-resistant micro-suede lining, not to mention it’s roomy enough to hold everything you could need. (For some perspective, the brand writes that the Cadence can fit up to a six-inch tablet.)

The best part? Senreve sales are rare, but we’re here to make rare sales happen. Through November 1, the brand is offering InStyle readers 20 percent off their purchase of $600 or more. Simply apply the code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Shop the just-restocked Cadence, plus a few more of Senreve’s famous bags below.

