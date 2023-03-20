Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kristen Bell Have Worn This Italian Designer, and Its Handbags Are Up to 75% Off

Whether celebs are photographed in casual street styles grabbing a coffee, or in formal gowns attending a red carpet event, I’m eyeing their accessories just as much as their outfit. While the majority of us may only dream of carrying a designer handbag with jeans and a T-shirt, there’s currently a rare opportunity to grab a luxury style on sale.

Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kristen Bell, and Selma Blair have all been spotted wearing the Italian handbag designer Senreve. From convenient belt-bags and crossbodies to structured totes that convert into backpacks, this brand has taken over Hollywood.

And now, you can add one (or two) of these designs to your collection because Senreve just launched its Bi-Annual Handbag Revival Sale, where you can save up to 75 percent off across the site. From new styles without their original packaging to gently used ones with minimal wear and tear, these handbags are available in limited quantities, so be sure to grab yours before they’re gone for good.

Shop the Best 10 Sale Items From Senreve:

Shop now: $297–$387 (Originally $495–$595); senreve.com

Worn by Kristen Bell and Chanel Iman, the Aria can be converted into a belt bag, crossbody, or even held as a clutch — and it’s up to 40 percent off right now. But this compact bag is not to be underestimated; it has ample storage, including an inner zippered pocket, two slip pockets for cards and lip balms, and a main storage space for essentials like a phone and keys.

One shopper described it as being “very durable” and another shared that the Aria is their “everyday bag,” so you can effortlessly wear it with everything from athleisure to date night looks with this versatile handbag.

Shop now: $238–$338 (Originally $595–$675); senreve.com

Keeping functionality in mind, Senreve created the Alunna, which can go from a handheld tote to a crossbody or a backpack without needing additional accessories. Even better: This bag is up to 60 percent off. While it’s roughly 8-inches tall — enough to fit a small notepad and kindle — the Alunna has a slim design, so it’s easy to carry on the go and will take up minimal space in your closet. Sarah Michelle Gellar wore the mini version of this bag, which is also on sale for up to 55 percent off.

Shop now: $124 (Originally $495); senreve.com

Now just $124, Senreve marked this pre-loved petite pouch a whopping 75 percent off of its original price of $495. Carry it as a clutch or shoulder bag to hold your wallet and lip gloss, or store in the brand’s Maestra bag to separate your personal essentials.

If you’re leaning toward a round-shaped crossbody that has more room, the Circa bag will do the trick, especially now that it’s up to 50 percent off. It converts into a small backpack, and you can easily organize your credit cards in the interior and exterior card slots, while keeping your essentials in the main compartment.

Shop now: $348–$413 (Originally $695–$975); senreve.com

The Mini Maestra is the most common style we’ve spotted across Hollywood stars from Gabrielle Union to Anna Kendrick — and it’s up to 30 percent off. Although it’s the smallest of the Maestra collection, it can still fit a 10.5-inch tablet. You can carry it as a tote, backpack, or crossbody, so think of this as your “take everything, anywhere” bag.

Another style that’s up to 30 percent off (and still in mint condition) is the medium-size Maestra that Brie Larson and Ali Wong have both worn. It has eight storage slots, so you can fit up to an 11-inch tablet in the padded sleeve, plus, all of your essentials. One reviewer mentioned that this bag is “roomy” with “all the organization features [they] need.”

Grab these celeb-worn styles while supplies last until April 9 and scroll down for more pre-loved designs from Senreve’s Bi-Annual Handbag Revival Sale.

Shop now: $259–$298 (Originally $575–$595); senreve.com

Shop now: $627–$980 (Originally $895–$1,225); senreve.com

Shop now: $557–$860 (Originally $795–$1,125); senreve.com

Shop now: $198–$323 (Originally $495–$645); senreve.com

Shop now: $323–$387 (Originally $595–$645); senreve.com

Shop now: $289–$525 (Originally $825–$875); senreve.com

