This Italian Brand Is an Open Secret in Hollywood — and It’s Having a Rare Sale for 72 Hours

Score up to 30 percent off.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all things style, beauty, and celebrity.
Published on September 17, 2022 @ 06:00AM

Senreve Fall Sale
Photo:

Getty Images

Y'all, it’s time to snag the bag — specifically, a bag that’s been a celebrity favorite for years and has regularly racked up thousands-long waitlists. Despite how much buzz there is around it (and the brand that’s behind its impeccable design), you can actually get one of the label’s luxe totes without totally breaking the bank thanks to a big fall sale event that ends in 72 hours

We’re talking about Senreve, a luxury Italian label that just about every celebrity in Hollywood has worn, including style idols like Priyanka Chopra and Angelina Jolie. It’s also a favorite of fashion editors and influencers like Aimee Song. It’s basically enamored the entire fashion industry, and the second you try one, you’ll see why.

Senreve Mini Maestra Leather Handbag

Senreve

Shop now: $556 (Originally $695); senreve.com

Senreve is famous for its flap bags that have been reimagined in various sizes and colors. They’re stylish, timeless, and practical, so it’s no wonder the totes have amassed (virtual) lines of people numbering in the thousands — and though they almost never go on sale, you have a rare opportunity to snag one marked down at the Fall Heroes Event. 

The TL;DR about this sale: It’s not jam-packed with discounted options, which we like because sometimes the endless markdown scroll can become very tedious, not to mention overwhelming. Instead, Senreve put a few select “hero” bags (aka, its best-selling styles) on sale, and they’ll, well, undoubtedly save your autumn wardrobe. 

Senreve Midi Maestra
Senreve Midi Maestra.

Senreve

Shop now: $761 (Originally $845); senreve.com

Five styles are included in Senreve’s hero sale, so you’ll have no problem finding a bag (or two) to round out your fall accessory selection. There’s the Hollywood-favorite Maestra, a flap bag that converts into a backpack and comes in two sizes: mini or midi. There’s also the ultra-practical Aria Belt Bag if you prefer to go hands-free and the multi-wear Alunna that’s scratch- and water-resistant — also available in a mini or midi version. 

Our advice? Given the fact that there are just 72 hours left to shop the bags for up to 30 percent off, we suggest you snag the bag sooner rather than later. There’s no worse feeling than seeing the style (or color) you want out of stock, right? Right. So shop them below.

Senreve Bags ARIA BELT BAG
Senreve

Shop now: $356 (Originally $445); senreve.com

Senreve Mini Alunna
Senreve Mini Alunna.

Senreve

Shop now: $403 (Originally $575); senreve.com

