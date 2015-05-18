See Selma Blair's Portrayal of a Young Kris Jenner

Is that a young Kris Jenner? Yes, it is—well, sort of.

The photo actually features Selma Blair as Jenner (circa 1994) from the set of the upcoming series American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson. The actress donned a brunette pixie and black skirt suit in order to portray the reality TV star on the FX show. The verdict? She's the spitting image of Jenner, whose involvement in the O.J. Simpson trial will be a focus of the new miniseries.

David Schwimmer will play Robert Kardashian—Jenner's late husband and father to Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, and Robert Kardashian—who was one of O.J. Simpson's lawyers during the trial. The 10 episode FX series is produced by Ryan Murphy and is based on Jeffrey Toobin's best-selling book, The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson. Connie Britton, John Travolta, Sarah Paulson, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Courtney B. Vance are also among the cast.

