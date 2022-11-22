Selma Blair Shared How She and Christina Applegate Support Each Other Through Their MS Diagnoses

The two worked together on 2002's The Sweetest Thing.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018.
Published on November 22, 2022 @ 01:34PM
Christina Applegate Selma Blair Sweetest Thing premiere
Photo:

Getty Images

While she had to bow out early of Dancing With the Stars, Selma Blair returned to the ballroom for the show's season finale and spoke about her close bond with Christina Applegate. Not only have they stayed in touch since 2002's The Sweetest Thing, but they've also come together as they face multiple sclerosis. Blair shared her diagnosis back in 2018 and Applegate came forward with her diagnosis in Aug. 2021.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Blair spoke about her bond with Applegate, which included making an appearance at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony earlier this month.

"Oh gosh, I've known Christina for so many years, we're really close, and I'm just a fan of hers," Blair said. "She is an iconic California girl actress of my generation, and she is it. There has not been one thing that she's done that I haven't been like, 'Nailed it,' and she's nailing just being who she is with this MS."

Blair went on to describe how they support one another and have different strengths when it comes to handling their day-to-day struggles with MS. Applegate is a nurturer, Blair explained, whereas she is happy to share everything she knows about walking sticks and mobility.

"Christina still supports me. She's just a strong one," Blair shared. "She really is. She's such a nurturer. If you need something she's at your house. There have been things that I had been unglued, and she's like, 'I'm outside. Answer the door.' She's just amazing and strong and fun."

"But I'm more like, 'OK, if you need help with canes,' and that stuff, 'cause I'm like, really into all of that, like all the things that help me get around, but she's getting it locked down," she added. "She has a lot on her plate. It's a lot, but she's as brilliant and beautiful as ever."

