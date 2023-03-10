Selma Blair Said She Saw Christina Applegate’s MS Symptoms During a Playdate

Longtime friends and former The Sweetest Thing co-stars Christina Applegate and Selma Blair have bonded over their multiple sclerosis diagnoses. In fact, Blair, who was diagnosed in 2018, was the one to point out some of Applegate's early symptoms when her son Arthur and Applegate's daughter Sadie had a playdate.

"I was noticing the symptoms when she was over," Blair told People as QVC's new Brand Ambassador for Accessibility. "I was like, 'You've got to get an MRI.' She did."

Applegate was later diagnosed with M.S. in 2021 and the two actresses have really leaned on each other during this time. "We check in all the time," Blair said. "We live right by each other. Our kids were best friends. It's just wild that one of your closest people gets the same supposedly incurable disease as you. It's truly been a really strange, magical time, for lack of a better word."

"She's doing beautifully," Blair added. "Seeing her in this last season of Dead to Me, I know the love that she has garnered for her badass attitude."

Ever since sharing her prognosis, Applegate has been candid with her fans about the neurological disease. And while it hasn't been easy, Applegate has made the most of it with glamorous canes, an iconic shoe-less moment on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a SAG nomination for her performance in the final season of Netflix's Dead to Me. She attended the awards show with another decked-out walking stick and her daughter Sadie as her date.

During her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, the actress gave an emotional speech and thanked Sadie for being by her side through it all.

Getty Images

“The most important person in this world is my daughter,” Applegate said. “You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and smart and interesting. I’m blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school ... thank you for standing by me through all of this.”