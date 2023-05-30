Ever since Selling Sunset entered the Netflix-verse in 2019, it's been the ultimate watercooler show: Even if the incredible SoCal homes were the initial draw, the juicy drama is what kept us glued to our screens for a full season at a time. When the first season aired, the fashion was fairly tame; with the exception of Christine Quinn and her highly styled looks, most of the agents wore elevated basics to The Oppenheim Group's West Hollywood offices.

Cut to season 6, which landed earlier this month on Netflix. The show's most polarizing character may have departed the show, but the rest of the cast did their best to fill the Christine-shaped hole in both plot development and over-the-top outfits. And their looks sparked a fair amount of chatter on social. Case in point:

Given the amount of chatter around the cast's style, InStyle came to one conclusion: We need to consult HR. We asked Katie Hammond, a New York-based certified Human Resources Generalist and professional improv comic to weigh in on the O Group's work attire. Read on for the hilarious reactions.



Chelsea, Mary, and Nicole Touring a Home

"If the Head of the Board is Barbie, then this look makes sense to me."

Chelsea at the Office

"Dress code: bras must be worn and seen at all times."

Heather, Nicole, and Mary Touring a Home

"I can't see anything beyond the skulls in the fire pit. Where are the rest of the bones? At least their hairstyles are professional?"

Emma and Bre at an Open House

"I also like borrowing the blazer from my paper doll."

Bre at a Showing

"This one is... fine?" [Ed. Note: Well done, Bre!]



Emma at the Office

"If it's swimsuit day at the Oppenheim Group, then she understood the assignment."

Chelsea at a Showing

"If the buttons are bigger than the blazer, then you'll have an issue with HR."

The Team at a Meeting

"But why didn't everyone get the evening gloves memo I sent out? By the way, nothing says 'professional office' quite like sitting on top of each other on one couch."

Season 6 of Selling Sunset streaming now on Netflix.