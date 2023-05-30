We Asked an HR Professional to Review the Selling Sunset Cast's Work Outfits

"If the buttons are bigger than the blazer, then you'll have an issue with HR."

By
Lindy Segal
Lindy Segal headshot
Lindy Segal
Lindy is a fashion, beauty, and lifestyle writer based in New York City. In her spare time, she writes a Substack newsletter called GATEKEEPING, and watches Bravo with her chihuahua mix, Barney.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 30, 2023 @ 02:03PM
Emma on Season 6 of Selling Sunset
Photo:

Courtesy of Netflix

Ever since Selling Sunset entered the Netflix-verse in 2019, it's been the ultimate watercooler show: Even if the incredible SoCal homes were the initial draw, the juicy drama is what kept us glued to our screens for a full season at a time. When the first season aired, the fashion was fairly tame; with the exception of Christine Quinn and her highly styled looks, most of the agents wore elevated basics to The Oppenheim Group's West Hollywood offices.

Cut to season 6, which landed earlier this month on Netflix. The show's most polarizing character may have departed the show, but the rest of the cast did their best to fill the Christine-shaped hole in both plot development and over-the-top outfits. And their looks sparked a fair amount of chatter on social. Case in point:

Given the amount of chatter around the cast's style, InStyle came to one conclusion: We need to consult HR. We asked Katie Hammond, a New York-based certified Human Resources Generalist and professional improv comic to weigh in on the O Group's work attire. Read on for the hilarious reactions.

Chelsea, Mary, and Nicole Touring a Home

Mary Fitzgerald, Nicole Young, Chelsea Lazkani in season 6 of Selling Sunset

Courtesy of Netflix

"If the Head of the Board is Barbie, then this look makes sense to me."

Chelsea at the Office

Chelsea Lazkani in season 6 of Selling Sunset

Courtesy of Netflix

"Dress code: bras must be worn and seen at all times."

Heather, Nicole, and Mary Touring a Home

Heather El Moussa, Nicole Young, Mary Fitzgerald in Selling Sunset

Courtesy of Netflix

"I can't see anything beyond the skulls in the fire pit. Where are the rest of the bones? At least their hairstyles are professional?"

Emma and Bre at an Open House

Emma Hernan, Bre Tiesi in season 6 of Selling Sunset

Courtesy of Netflix

"I also like borrowing the blazer from my paper doll."

Bre at a Showing

Bre Tiesi in season 6 of Selling Sunset

Courtesy of Netflix

"This one is... fine?" [Ed. Note: Well done, Bre!]

Emma at the Office

Emma Hernan, Nicole Young in season 6 of Selling Sunset

Courtesy of Netflix

"If it's swimsuit day at the Oppenheim Group, then she understood the assignment."

Chelsea at a Showing

Chelsea Lazkani in season 6 of Selling Sunset

Courtesy of Netflix

"If the buttons are bigger than the blazer, then you'll have an issue with HR."

The Team at a Meeting

Mary Fitzgerald, Nicole Young, Davina Potratz, Bre Tiesi, Heather Rae, Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause in season 6 of Selling Sunset

Courtesy of Netflix

"But why didn't everyone get the evening gloves memo I sent out? By the way, nothing says 'professional office' quite like sitting on top of each other on one couch."

Season 6 of Selling Sunset streaming now on Netflix.

Related Articles
A woman wears skinny jeans and high heels.
Yes, Skinny Jeans Are Still in Style
Kylie Jenner Paris
Kylie Jenner Kicked Off the Unofficial Start of Summer in Two All-White Looks
A woman wears Chanel metallic sandals
The Summer Sandal Trends We Can't Wait to Wear in 2023
Leonie Hanne shows how to wear a belt bag by wearing a belt bag over a green silk pencil skirt and sheer shirt.
How to Style a Belt Bag Without Looking Like a Camp Counselor
Sofia Richie minimalist outfit
How to Be a Fashion Minimalist
Irina Shayk in a naked dress at Cannes
The Nakedest Naked Dresses at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Tina Turner Fashion
Looking Back at Tina Turner's Most Iconic Looks
American Born Chinese
How the Costume Designer Behind Disney+'s 'American Born Chinese' Used Fashion to Blend Fantasy and Reality
Julia Garner attends the "Asteroid City" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Julia Garner's Cannes Gown Is a Nod to the Iconic Green Dress From 'Atonement'
Simone Ashley getting ready Cannes
Getting Ready in Cannes with Julia Garner and Simone Ashley
Cariuma Sneaker Launch
The Ultra-Comfy Summer Sneaker Helen Mirren Wears Looks Nearly Unrecognizable After Its Latest Makeover
These Best-Selling, Pull-On Shorts Look Like Denim, but Feel Like âPajamasâ â and Theyâre on Sale for $20
These Best-Selling, Pull-On Shorts Look Like Denim, but Feel Like “Pajamas” — and They’re on Sale for $20
A model wears a coastal regencycore outfit from Eliza Faulkner's spring summer 2023 collection
Eliza Faulkner’s New Collection Just Made Coastal Regencycore a Thing
Emma Grede wears a modern peplum top
Don’t Freak Out, But the Peplum Is Back
A model wears mermaidcore distressed denim, a mermaidcore trend to try.
Mermaidcore Trends to Try This Summer
monica Barbaro getting ready for Dior Cruise
Getting Ready with Top Gun's Monica Barbaro for the Dior Cruise Show in Mexico City