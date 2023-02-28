Selena Gomez Opened Up About Her "Biggest Regret"

And she said filming Wizards of Waverly Place was the "happiest time" of her life.

Published on February 28, 2023 @ 01:08PM
In a week of major Selena Gomez drama (which we can all just brush off, thank you very much), the star made an appearance on the latest episode of Wizards of Waverly Pod, a re-watch podcast hosted by Gomez's co-stars Jennifer Stone and David DeLuise. During her time with her old friends, she shared that her "biggest regret" was "not staying in touch" with the cast after the Disney Channel show wrapped in 2012. She went on to say that part of why she let those friendships lapse was because she didn't want to have her closest friends and confidants point out that she wasn't in a good place — something that she was afraid to admit to herself.

"I felt ashamed of the decisions that I made," Gomez shared. "I didn't want you guys to see me in the state that I was in, because a. you would have told me the truth, which terrifies me, and b. I didn't want to let you down."

DeLuise assured her that all the love was mutual, saying, "That's really sweet, and thank you for saying that. Obviously, I miss you."

Stone also supported Gomez's story, saying that she had actually blamed herself for the two of them growing apart.

"I appreciate you saying that too because, to be perfectly blunt, there has been times where I'm like, 'Did we stop being friends because I didn't tell her what she wanted to hear? You know what I mean?'" she asked. "So, I appreciate you being that honest."

Gomez went on to say that her time on the show was when she felt the happiest. And she noted that she doesn't regret the show at all and is grateful for the experience, calling it "a really pure time."

“I can’t begin to tell you guys without making it such a little cry session, I felt like I was the happiest I’d been in my whole life,” she added. “And I don’t want that to be a sad thought because I’m really grateful and happy. But it was definitely the happiest times for me, and I recognize that obviously, I have this different attention on me that I just didn’t have then and that was a really pure time.”

