Selena Gomez’s Dreamy White Puff Sleeve Dress Screams Tomato Girl Dressing

It may have been a while since Selena Gomez last graced our screens while mastering her cooking skills on then-HBO Max’s Selena + Chef, but the actress and culinary extraordinaire is officially making her way back into the kitchen — and, in true Selena fashion, she’s trading a typical chef’s uniform for something much more on-trend.

On Thursday, Gomez shared a trio of behind-the-scenes photos to her Instagram Story that showed her posing in a kitchen decorated in festive decor and surrounded by lights and cameras. While the background of the first snap may have screamed Christmas, Selena’s outfit — a flowy white mididress complete with puff sleeves, a dainty bow, and a ruched midsection — gave major Tomato Girl summer vibes. Tiny gold hoop earrings served as the ensemble’s only accessories, and the actress finished the look by pulling her brunette hair back into a half-up, half-down bun.

Instagram/selena gomez

Other Instagram Story inclusions saw the singer posing for a mirror selfie in the same all-white outfit, and giving her followers an up-close look at her white, flower-covered patent leather loafers.

Instagram/selena gomez

While Gomez didn’t specify what, exactly, she was back in the kitchen to film, it’s likely that the multi-hyphenate was beginning production on one of the two Food Network cooking shows that she’s set to debut within the next year.

Earlier this year, Billboard reported that Selena will first host a currently untitled show centered around “celebrations in the kitchen during the holidays” before taking part in a trip across the country to visit well-known chefs and try her hand at cooking their most popular dishes.

"The holidays are always huge for Food Network,” said Kathleen Finch, Warner Bros. Discovery’s chairman, said in a statement back in May. “And having Selena kicking off the nearly 100 hours of new and returning holiday programming will certainly make this coming season one to celebrate.”