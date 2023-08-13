Selena Gomez’s Style Always Impresses Me, So I’m Recreating Her Latest Look With This Flattering $12 Top

It’s more versatile than you think.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Published on August 13, 2023

Photo:

Getty Images

Selena Gomez stole my heart back in 2007 with her iconic role as Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place. And 16 years later, she still has a hold over me, especially when it comes to her style. From extravagant mini dresses to lazy girl staples like a sweatshirt, Gomez’s ensembles are fashionable and downright attainable. Her recent look was no different.

Instagram stories @selenagomez

Earlier this week, Gomez took to Instagram to show off her all-white ‘fit consisting of  a pleated mini skirt and gold earrings. While her entire look was a fashion moment, her $295 structured corset stole the show. Similar to this $28 find, the top featured all-over ribbing, a straight neckline, and a clean design that made my jaw drop.

Modegal Vintage Mesh Corset

Amazon Modegal Women's Vintage Strapless Open Back Boned Mesh Bustier

Amazon

Royhon Corset 

Amazon ROYHON Corset Top Womens Bustier Tops For Women

Amazon

Zesica Bustier Crop Top

Amazon ZESICA Women's Sexy Bustier Crop Top Spaghetti Straps Backless

Amazon

Gomez’s corset also looked extremely flattering, with a waist-cinching design that’s suitable for everyone.  What’s more, tops like Gomez’s are also uncomplicated and easy to style thanks to the versatile color and clean cut. Wear a corset with a skirt like the Only Murders in the Building star for an elevated approach or add some leather shorts for a sexy outfit. To make the top look more casual, pair the top with big, baggy jeans and chunky dad sneakers or opt for cargo pants and platform sandals

Corsets aren’t only great in the heat, either. Layer a multi-season style over a long-sleeve shirt or throw on a blazer for some added warmth. The fitted top also pairs well with boots, giving you even more styling abilities well into the colder months. Speaking of versatility, corsets work for a wide array of events, whether that’s a girls’ night out, date night, or bachelorette parties, especially if you go with an classic, all-white one like Gomez.

I’m all about Gomez’s style, and this corset look takes the cake. Nothing beats the ease, versatility, and fit of this sexy top, especially when you can shop it for as low as $12. Keep reading to discover your perfect Gomez-inspired corset.    

Corski Mesh Bustier Corset 

Amazon CORSKI Women Mesh Bustier Strapless Open Back Crop Top Zip Back

Amazon

Vnira Corset Crop Top

Amazon VNIRA Women's Corset Top Sexy Y2K Crop Tops Going Out Sleeveless

Amazon

Adreamly Strapless Corset

Amazon Adreamly Women's Sexy Strapless Tube Top Double Lined Sleeveless Bustier

Amazon

