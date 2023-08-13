Selena Gomez’s Style Always Impresses Me, So I’m Recreating Her Latest Look With This Flattering $12 Top

Selena Gomez stole my heart back in 2007 with her iconic role as Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place. And 16 years later, she still has a hold over me, especially when it comes to her style. From extravagant mini dresses to lazy girl staples like a sweatshirt, Gomez’s ensembles are fashionable and downright attainable. Her recent look was no different.

Earlier this week, Gomez took to Instagram to show off her all-white ‘fit consisting of a pleated mini skirt and gold earrings. While her entire look was a fashion moment, her $295 structured corset stole the show. Similar to this $28 find, the top featured all-over ribbing, a straight neckline, and a clean design that made my jaw drop.

Gomez’s corset also looked extremely flattering, with a waist-cinching design that’s suitable for everyone. What’s more, tops like Gomez’s are also uncomplicated and easy to style thanks to the versatile color and clean cut. Wear a corset with a skirt like the Only Murders in the Building star for an elevated approach or add some leather shorts for a sexy outfit. To make the top look more casual, pair the top with big, baggy jeans and chunky dad sneakers or opt for cargo pants and platform sandals.

Corsets aren’t only great in the heat, either. Layer a multi-season style over a long-sleeve shirt or throw on a blazer for some added warmth. The fitted top also pairs well with boots, giving you even more styling abilities well into the colder months. Speaking of versatility, corsets work for a wide array of events, whether that’s a girls’ night out, date night, or bachelorette parties, especially if you go with an classic, all-white one like Gomez.

I’m all about Gomez’s style, and this corset look takes the cake. Nothing beats the ease, versatility, and fit of this sexy top, especially when you can shop it for as low as $12. Keep reading to discover your perfect Gomez-inspired corset.

