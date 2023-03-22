Selena Gomez Wore the Most Stunning Lace Wedding Dress on the Set of 'Only Murders in the Building'

Here comes the bride.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 22, 2023 @ 09:49AM
selena gomez wedding dress only murders in the building
Photo:

getty images

If you follow Selena Gomez on any of her socials, you know that she isn’t afraid to poke fun at her love life (or lack thereof) through hilarious videos. But despite the fact that we may not get to see the actress make her way down the aisle anytime soon IRL, her Only Murders in the Building character, Mabel Mora, just gave us a sneak peek at what Gomez’s big day could potentially look like while filming season three.

On Tuesday, Gomez was spotted on the set of the Emmy-nominated show in New York City wearing a stunning ball gown-style wedding dress that featured a strapless sweetheart neckline, a voluminous skirt, and lots of delicate lace. She paired the gown with a matching floor-length lace veil and a pair of white gloves, and she wore her hair up in a side-parted updo to show off a pair of pearl drop earrings. A very Old Hollywood cherry red lip completed Selena’s look, but a juxtaposing pair of white Dr. Marten’s gave the ensemble Mabel’s signature edge.

selena gomez martin short steve martin only murders in the building

getty images

While it’s currently unknown what role the wedding dress will play in the third season’s plot, the cast was sure to tease its involvement all over social media. In addition to Gomez, who shared a pair of snaps in the gown on Instagram captioned, “I have no caption. Just a regular day at work. @onlymurdershulu," Steve Martin and Martin Short (who play Charles-Haden Savage and Oliver Putnam, respectively) also took to Twitter to play up the moment.

"Guess what just happened!" Martin captioned a photo of him arm-in-arm with Selena while wearing a tuxedo. 

Never one to miss out on an opportunity to troll his co-star, Short also tweeted a photo with Selena captioned, "Turns out this happened, too."

Related Articles
drew-barrymore-lucy-liu-charlies-angels
Lucy Liu Still Has the Risqué Photos She Took of Drew Barrymore on the Set of 'Charlie's Angels'
Sarah Snook Pregnant
Sarah Snook Debuted Her Pregnancy at the 'Succession' Premiere
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Just Wore a Side Boob-Baring Tuxedo Gown
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Declared It's Strappy Sandal Season in a Pair of Dizzyingly Lace-Up Heels
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey Revealed That Her Husband Jason Ritter Had a Cameo on 'The Last of Us'
Ciara
Ciara Called Out the "Selective Outrage" Over Her Naked Oscars Party Look
Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley Said People Told Her 'Bend It Like Beckham' Would Be "Embarrassing"
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is Looking For Love in the Most Relatable Way
Demi Lovato at Boss
Demi Lovato Wore a Sheer White Trench Coat Over a Matching Bralette and Skirt Set
RegÃ©-Jean Page Phoebe Dynevor
Regé-Jean Page Says He and Phoebe Dynevor Had "Horrendous" Coffee Breath While Filming 'Bridgerton' Sex Scenes
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren Wore the Least Risqué Version of the See-Through Dress Trend That's Taking Over Hollywood
And Just Like That
Nia Vardalos Says Fans Should Expect Aidan to Bare All on 'And Just Like That ...'
Salma Hayekâs Daughter Wore Her Dress From the â90s For the 2023 Oscars
Salma Hayek’s Daughter Refashioned Her Mom’s Isaac Mizrahi Gown at the 2023 Oscars
Emma Watson
Emma Watson Wore a See-Through Lace Gown With the Longest Sleeves
Sarah Ferguson and Lady Diana
Sarah Ferguson Said She and Princess Diana Were Arrested at Her Hen Party
Paris Hilton on The Tonight Show
Paris Hilton’s Son’s Favorite Lullaby Is ‘Stars Are Blind’