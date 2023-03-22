Selena Gomez Wore the Most Stunning Lace Wedding Dress on the Set of 'Only Murders in the Building'

If you follow Selena Gomez on any of her socials, you know that she isn’t afraid to poke fun at her love life (or lack thereof) through hilarious videos. But despite the fact that we may not get to see the actress make her way down the aisle anytime soon IRL, her Only Murders in the Building character, Mabel Mora, just gave us a sneak peek at what Gomez’s big day could potentially look like while filming season three.

On Tuesday, Gomez was spotted on the set of the Emmy-nominated show in New York City wearing a stunning ball gown-style wedding dress that featured a strapless sweetheart neckline, a voluminous skirt, and lots of delicate lace. She paired the gown with a matching floor-length lace veil and a pair of white gloves, and she wore her hair up in a side-parted updo to show off a pair of pearl drop earrings. A very Old Hollywood cherry red lip completed Selena’s look, but a juxtaposing pair of white Dr. Marten’s gave the ensemble Mabel’s signature edge.

getty images

While it’s currently unknown what role the wedding dress will play in the third season’s plot, the cast was sure to tease its involvement all over social media. In addition to Gomez, who shared a pair of snaps in the gown on Instagram captioned, “I have no caption. Just a regular day at work. @onlymurdershulu," Steve Martin and Martin Short (who play Charles-Haden Savage and Oliver Putnam, respectively) also took to Twitter to play up the moment.

"Guess what just happened!" Martin captioned a photo of him arm-in-arm with Selena while wearing a tuxedo.

Never one to miss out on an opportunity to troll his co-star, Short also tweeted a photo with Selena captioned, "Turns out this happened, too."