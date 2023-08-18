Selena Gomez Paired a $4,900 Dress With the Sneaker-Like Heels I Walked, Ran, and Danced in for 12+ Hours

The entire internet is currently aware of Selena Gomez’s stellar style; she’s been posting her ‘fits nonstop, and they’re too good to ignore. Her latest slam dunk ensemble included a $4,900 Valentino dress because, well, she’s Selena. She accessorized with eye-catching (and expensive) Anita Ko jewels, but what really caught my attention were her shoes. They looked awfully familiar, and that’s when I realized she stole them right out of my closet.

To be fair, Gomez didn’t take anything from me, but she did wear the Vivaia Melody Slingback Block Heels, according to the brand. The shoe is a sling-back version of the comfy Vivaia heels I’ve walked, danced, and ran in for over 12 hours. After testing the heels for myself, I can confidently say they’ve become my go-to comfortable shoes of choice. I’ve never gotten blisters from the Vivaia square-toed heels, and have even ditched my tennis shoes for them. Even better, Gomez’s heels are surprisingly affordable (compared to the rest of her ensemble, at least), ringing in at $119.

Melody Slingback Square-Toe Block Heels

Vivaia

Vivaia

The comfy secret behind the Vivaia heels lies in the spacious square-toe and modest, 2-inch block heel. Together, the elements keep the look stylish yet extremely easy to wear. The moisture-wicking insole, stretchy breathable upper, durable rubber outsole, and wide size selection don’t hurt either, delivering max relief, support, and the perfect fit. Not to mention, the back strap adds a chic touch.

Vivaia’s Melody Slingback Block Heels don’t only feel good on your feet, but they look great, too. Available in five colorways, you can pair them with nearly everything in your closet, including an end-of-summer dress like the Only Murders in the Building actress. You can also get casual with a pair of wide-leg jeans, or elevate your outfit with a slip dress and blazer for a polished look. No matter how you style the block heels, you’re sure to wear them just about everywhere you go; think office commutes, coffee dates, strolls in the park, and Sunday brunches.

Vivaia shoppers are just as in “love” with the shoes, saying they’re comfortable the “whole day long” and “fit just right.” One reviewer even called them “dressy and versatile,” while another wore the Melody Slingback Block Heels to a wedding, claiming they were “comfortable from the start.”

My advice? Secure the ultra-comfortable Vivaia Melody Slingback Block Heels before everyone else does, because some colors are already completely sold out.

Vivaia