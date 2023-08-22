You Can Get the Sexy Lace Bra Selena Gomez Just Wore for $45 at Amazon

While this awkward period between seasons can feel like a hard time to get dressed, it’s not stopping Selena Gomez from putting together some of her sexiest looks yet. The multihyphenate has been dishing out style inspo left and right, including a denim midi skirt and halter-neck corset combo that had us immediately rushing to try out the controversial trend. Most recently, Gomez posted in a metallic mesh dress with a lacy bra poking through, and it turns out you can get the Victoria’s Secret balconette bra she wore for $45 at Amazon.

The unlined bra is covered in lace and has supportive underwire, adjustable straps with dainty bows on the front, and a hook-and-eye closure on the back. It’s available in three colors on Amazon — black, white, and red — but you can get Gomez’s exact Barbie pink colorway directly from the Victoria’s Secret site. Plus, it comes in sizes 32A through 38DDD.

Amazon

Of course, it’s one thing for a bra to look good, but it has to feel good, too, and Amazon shoppers are here to assure us this Victoria’s Secret style passes the test. One shopper called it a “beautiful and sexy lace balconette bra that marries comfort with support,” adding that the lace is “soft and delicate.” A second shopper confirmed the “underwire and medium coverage actually give the girls a nice boost,” and a third person pointed out that the straps can unsnap in the back and turn into a racerback design, making the bra extremely versatile.

Amazon

Speaking of versatility, there are actually a number of ways to style this bra. According to a reviewer, it’s “T-shirt/tank top compatible,” so you can wear it discreetly under your top like any other bra. Or, you can take a page from Gomez’s book and let the lacy sides and dainty straps show through a sleeveless dress or shirt, creating a subtly sexy look.

Regardless of how you wear the Victoria’s Secret balconette bra, we’re pretty sure it’ll give you an air of confidence knowing you have on a sexy piece that’s also in Selena Gomez’s closet. Check out the third Amazon colorway below plus Gomez’s exact version of the shopper-approved style.

Amazon