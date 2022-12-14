Selena Gomez Layered a Sleek Houndstooth Trench Coat Over a Louis Vuitton Skirt

Just days after Selena Gomez made Barbiecore work for winter (with the help of Valentino, of course) in a bubblegum-pink sweater and gigantic 6-inch heels, the actress slipped into a much more muted — but no less stylish — cozy ensemble while walking the streets of New York City.

On Tuesday, Gomez sported a timeless, black-and-white look during an outing on the Lower East Side comprised of a high-waisted Louis Vuitton skirt (emblazoned with the brand’s LV monogram) and a black button-up top. The multi-hyphenate made the skirt’s mid-thigh length work for winter by layering it over sheer black tights, and she accessorized with patent leather Mary Janes and a coordinating houndstooth trench coat for even more warmth.

For glam, Selena opted to wear her hair in a half-up ponytail (save for her face-framing fringe) that showed off a pair of oversized hoop earrings, and she finished the look with a charcoal-gray smoky eye.

The actress’s appearance came shortly after it was announced that she received a Golden Globe nomination for her role as Mabel in Only Murders in the Building. Reacting to the honor, Gomez shared an old clip on her TikTok in which she seemingly manifested the acting award nod over a decade prior.

After being asked on the KTLA Morning Show if she’d ever take home a Grammy award back in 2011, Selena replied, “I think it would be an honor, of course, but I'm more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl.” Gomez then reflected on the coincidental moment in her TikTok’s caption, writing, “Dreams do come true!! GUYS IM NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE. Brb gonna scream.”

