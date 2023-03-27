Selena Gomez's Throwback Bikini Pic Will Make You Wanna Go Blonde Real Bad

It may not be Thursday, but that's not stopping Selena Gomez from throwing it back to blonder times with her latest Instagram post. With summer right around the corner — and celebs now posting more bikini-clad selfies than ever — we're quickly getting into the summer mindset. And to give us yet another reason to start shopping for swimsuit season, Gomez shared a bikini throwback on our feed.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

In a new post, the actress gave followers a look into her archive by sharing an old selfie from her days as a blonde, giving major Spring Breakers vibe. Captioned, “TBT to blondie sel. Summers coming! So many exciting things coming!” the throwback post showed Gomez — a blonde bikini babe — posing for a mirror selfie in a tiny fuchsia-and-purple string bikini top paired with matching bottoms. As for the top, she wrapped the straps of the triangular bikini around her waist and tied the bottoms into dainty bows. She accessorized with simple silver hoop earrings.

On the beauty front, Selena's platinum blonde hair was blown out to perfection and styled in a middle part. She kept her glam neutral and glowy and made a pout with her peach-toned lips.

On Monday the Rare Beauty founder announced the launch of her new lip oil just in time for warmer temps: The Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil. Dropping March 30, Selena and her Rare Beauty team joined in on the the lip oil movement with a revolutionary jelly texture that becomes lightweight once applied.

"I wanted to create a lip product that had the same effect for lips as the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush has for cheeks," Gomez told InStyle. "This lip oil is comfortable and buildable, just like the liquid blush, and it’s perfect for summer, which is why we decided to launch it now."

