Selena Gomez Says Taylor Swift Is Her “Only Friend” in the Industry

She spoke about their friendship while promoting her upcoming documentary, 'My Mind and Me.'

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 3, 2022 @ 12:57PM
Selena Gomez Taylor Swift reputation tour
Photo:

Getty Images

As if we needed further proof that Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift remain the ultimate friendship goals (you know, besides adorable TikTok interactions and intimate birthday dinners), Gomez just revealed that she considers Swift to be her “only friend” in the industry during a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

While she promoted her upcoming documentary, My Mind and Me, which focuses on the singer’s history in the spotlight as well as years spent dealing with bipolar disorder and Lupus, Selena opened up about her struggle to form friendships with fellow celebrities. 

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” she said of her early days in the public eye. “I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy?” She eventually realized, “I just didn’t like who I was, because I didn’t know who I was.”

While the pair very obviously makes their friendship work no matter the distance, Gomez later revealed in the interview that she plans to “disappear” in one Swift-loved homestead once her documentary promo is complete: New York City.

“I have people literally say to me, ‘Stop saying you don’t like L.A.,’” she said. “But if I’m honest, my schedule in New York is the crème de la crème. I have my system there, I have my workouts there, I have my coffee spots there. I get to walk and breathe there, and be inspired by New York City and the people and the life there.”

“I like all the slush and grossness,” she said of New York winters. “I love being near all the Jewish grandmas. Nothing compares to being in your home in a blanket by the fireplace just reading or watching something.”

Gomez continued, “This is probably the most you’ll hear about me for a while. I want this to come out, but I also want this behind me. Every now and then it’s important to just disappear.”

Related Articles
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Paired a Slinky Purple Dress with the Most Perfect Party-Ready Heels
Selena Gomez Talks Wanting a Family, Mental Health, and Quitting Instagram
Selena Gomez Talks Wanting a Family, Mental Health, and Quitting Instagram
Taylor Swift Orange Two Piece and Selena Gomez Blue Sequin Dress Arms Around Each Other 2016 Grammys
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Just Proved That They're the Most Supportive BFFs
Selena Gomez 30th birthday dress
Selena Gomez Celebrated Her 30th Birthday in the Chillest Party Dress
TBT: Taylor Swift & Harry Styles
TBT: Taylor Swift Said Anxiety Was the "Number One Feeling" She Felt While Dating Harry Styles
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Wore the Dreamiest Sheer Pink Gown to Ring in Her 30th Birthday
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Told Selena Gomez She Prioritizes Her Mental Health By Shutting Down
Hailey Bieber Is Ready to Talk About Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber Is Ready to Talk About Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez yellow dress
Selena Gomez Opened Up About a Past Album Cover That Made Her Feel "Ashamed"
Meghan Markle , Gloria Steinem
Meghan Markle Grabbed Lunch With Gloria Steinem in the Summer Version of Business Casual
Free People Onesie
I Tried the Onesie Worn by Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, and I Can't Take It Off
Selena Gomez Pink Turtleneck "Dolittle" Premiere
Selena Gomez Joked About Being Single in the Most Relatable Way
Selena Gomez Just Launched Her Own Mental Health Platform
Selena Gomez Wants to Make 'Mental Fitness' as Normal as Working Out
Taylor Swift Joe Alwyn Relationship Privacy
Joe Alwyn Revealed Why He Won't Talk About His Relationship with Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Squad
What Happened to Taylor Swift's Girl Squad?
joe alwyn taylor swift black coats
Joe Alwyn Finally Addressed Those Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors