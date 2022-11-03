Selena Gomez Says Taylor Swift Is Her “Only Friend” in the Industry

As if we needed further proof that Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift remain the ultimate friendship goals (you know, besides adorable TikTok interactions and intimate birthday dinners), Gomez just revealed that she considers Swift to be her “only friend” in the industry during a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

While she promoted her upcoming documentary, My Mind and Me, which focuses on the singer’s history in the spotlight as well as years spent dealing with bipolar disorder and Lupus, Selena opened up about her struggle to form friendships with fellow celebrities.

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” she said of her early days in the public eye. “I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy?” She eventually realized, “I just didn’t like who I was, because I didn’t know who I was.”

While the pair very obviously makes their friendship work no matter the distance, Gomez later revealed in the interview that she plans to “disappear” in one Swift-loved homestead once her documentary promo is complete: New York City.

“I have people literally say to me, ‘Stop saying you don’t like L.A.,’” she said. “But if I’m honest, my schedule in New York is the crème de la crème. I have my system there, I have my workouts there, I have my coffee spots there. I get to walk and breathe there, and be inspired by New York City and the people and the life there.”

“I like all the slush and grossness,” she said of New York winters. “I love being near all the Jewish grandmas. Nothing compares to being in your home in a blanket by the fireplace just reading or watching something.”

Gomez continued, “This is probably the most you’ll hear about me for a while. I want this to come out, but I also want this behind me. Every now and then it’s important to just disappear.”