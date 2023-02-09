Selena Gomez Spilled Her Skincare Routine on TikTok, and This Moisturizer Is the Key to Her Glowing Complexion

Selena Gomez isn’t afraid to get candid with her fans. Whether she’s opening up about her relationship status or sharing behind the scenes looks of her time on set, her socials serve as a glimpse into her daily life. And, in some ways, she's just like us.

Her TikToks especially feel like friend FaceTimes, and in one of her latest videos, she gets real about the beauty products she actually uses. The Rare Beauty founder spilled her daily skincare routine and the secret to her flawless complexion. The good news? You can get a glow like hers by shopping her favorite Tatcha moisturizer, which is available on Amazon with quick Prime shipping.

According to the brand, the Water Cream provides intense hydration while visibly tightening pores, smoothing skin texture, and controlling excess oil. It’s made with nourishing Japanese wild rose, Japanese leopard lily, and Uji green tea, among other superfood ingredients rich in antioxidants. If you have an oily or a combination oily complexion, this product is a “godsend,” said one Amazon shopper. The moisturizer is lightweight and hydrating without feeling greasy, another reviewer said.

This cream is also the key to Selena’s radiant skin. She pats the product into her face after gently removing her makeup. A little goes a long way with this moisturizer — you only need a pearl-sized amount to see the best results.

Over 2,400 Amazon reviewers are big fans of the cream, too, giving it a nearly perfect five-star rating. A shopper said this product’s water-based formula is “smooth as silk,” and another said they love its “scent and feel.” The same shopper said it “helps with wrinkles” and reduces the appearance of their pores. Another shared they struggle with finding products for their sensitive skin, but this moisturizer makes their face “feel like a baby’s, and glow like a pregnant woman’s.”

Selena didn’t just let us in on her preferred moisturizer; she shared all the products she uses on her skin — many of which are available on Amazon. So, if you’re looking to completely refresh your routine, shop Selena’s skincare picks starting at just $13:

Selena removes her makeup with the Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, which retails for just $14. She takes a unique approach to this step, using a mini makeup sponge to gently take off the makeup around her eyes.

Next, she uses the Dermalogica Multi-Active Toner and pats it into her skin using a soft, face towel. This Amazon favorite is $14 and has over 1,900 perfect ratings.

The Laneige Radian-C Cream is another staple in Selena’s daily regimen. She completes her skincare routine by applying this moisturizer from Amazon’s Premium Beauty section.

Give your face the ultimate treat this winter by shopping The Tatcha Water Cream, along with Selena’s other skincare favorites directly on Amazon. I don’t know about you, but I’m trusting Selena on this one.

