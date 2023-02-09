Selena Gomez Spilled Her Skincare Routine on TikTok, and This Moisturizer Is the Key to Her Glowing Complexion

Amazon shoppers say the face cream is “smooth as silk.”

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Selena Gomez TikTok Skincare Routine
Photo:

Tatcha/ Getty Images/ InStyle

Selena Gomez isn’t afraid to get candid with her fans. Whether she’s opening up about her relationship status or sharing behind the scenes looks of her time on set, her socials serve as a glimpse into her daily life. And, in some ways, she's just like us. 

Her TikToks especially feel like friend FaceTimes, and in one of her latest videos, she gets real about the beauty products she actually uses. The Rare Beauty founder spilled her daily skincare routine and the secret to her flawless complexion. The good news? You can get a glow like hers by shopping her favorite Tatcha moisturizer, which is available on Amazon with quick Prime shipping

TATCHA The Water Cream: Oil-Free, Optimal Hydration Moisturizer For Pure Poreless Skin

Amazon

Shop now: $70; amazon.com 

According to the brand, the Water Cream provides intense hydration while visibly tightening pores, smoothing skin texture, and controlling excess oil. It’s made with nourishing Japanese wild rose, Japanese leopard lily, and Uji green tea, among other superfood ingredients rich in antioxidants. If you have an oily or a combination oily complexion, this product is a “godsend,” said one Amazon shopper. The moisturizer is lightweight and hydrating without feeling greasy, another reviewer said

This cream is also the key to Selena’s radiant skin. She pats the product into her face after gently removing her makeup. A little goes a long way with this moisturizer — you only need a pearl-sized amount to see the best results. 

Over 2,400 Amazon reviewers are big fans of the cream, too, giving it a nearly perfect five-star rating. A shopper said this product’s water-based formula is “smooth as silk,” and another said they love its “scent and feel.” The same shopper said it “helps with wrinkles” and reduces the appearance of their pores. Another shared they struggle with finding products for their sensitive skin, but this moisturizer makes their face “feel like a baby’s, and glow like a pregnant woman’s.”

Selena didn’t just let us in on her preferred moisturizer; she shared all the products she uses on her skin — many of which are available on Amazon. So, if you’re looking to completely refresh your routine, shop Selena’s skincare picks starting at just $13:

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water

Amazon

Shop now: $14 (Originally $19); amazon.com 

Selena removes her makeup with the Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, which retails for just $14. She takes a unique approach to this step, using a mini makeup sponge to gently take off the makeup around her eyes. 

Dermalogica Multi Active Toner Hydrating Facial Toner Spray

Amazon

Shop now: $13; amazon.com 

Next, she uses the Dermalogica Multi-Active Toner and pats it into her skin using a soft, face towel. This Amazon favorite is $14 and has over 1,900 perfect ratings. 

LANEIGE Radian-C Cream

Amazon

Shop now: $34; amazon.com

The Laneige Radian-C Cream is another staple in Selena’s daily regimen. She completes her skincare routine by applying this moisturizer from Amazon’s Premium Beauty section.

Give your face the ultimate treat this winter by shopping The Tatcha Water Cream, along with Selena’s other skincare favorites directly on Amazon. I don’t know about you, but I’m trusting Selena on this one. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Tula Power Couples Duo Sale
The Buzzy Skincare Brand Behind a Mandy Moore-Used Eye Balm and an Editor-Loved Night Cream Is on Sale
LOTD 2/9: Julia Fox
Julia Fox Wore a Teeny-Tiny Distressed Tee With a Dangerously Sharp Accessory We’re Still Not Over
10 Top-Rated Black-Owned Beauty Brands to Shop at Amazon This Month And All Year Round
Amazon’s New Black-Owned Beauty Storefront Features Top-Rated Brands Starting at $9
Related Articles
LOTD 2/9: Julia Fox
Julia Fox Wore a Teeny-Tiny Distressed Tee With a Dangerously Sharp Accessory We’re Still Not Over
Amazon Best-Selling Zip-Up Hoodie
Amazon's Best-Selling Half-Zip Hoodie Is Made From the "Softest Material Ever," Shoppers Say
This $8 Amazon Boxed Hair Dye Is the / Secret to Pamela Anderson's Signature Blonde Locks
This $8 Boxed Hair Dye From Amazon Is the Secret to Pamela Anderson's Signature Blonde Locks
Best-Selling Device Keeps Skin Soft and Hydrated During Winter
This Best-Selling Device Helped Plump My Fine Lines and Even Out My Skin Tone — and It's on Sale for $40
10 Top-Rated Black-Owned Beauty Brands to Shop at Amazon This Month And All Year Round
Amazon’s New Black-Owned Beauty Storefront Features Top-Rated Brands Starting at $9
Milk Setting Spray and Primer Duo
This TikTok-Viral Primer and Setting Spray Basically Glued My Makeup to My Face for 12 Hours
The Scalp Serum That Makes Amazon Shoppers' Hair "Grow Thicker and Fuller" Is on Sale
Amazon Shoppers Noticed a “Dramatic Difference” in Their Hair’s Thickness Thanks to This On-Sale Scalp Serum
Amazon Pretty Garden Plaid Jacket
The Best-Selling Plaid Jacket That’s “Lightweight but Still Warm” Is on Sale for Up to 58% Off at Amazon
Maybelline and The Drop V-Day Storefront
Amazon’s Trendiest Fashion Brand Teamed Up With Maybelline to Curate the Perfect Valentine’s Day Looks
Paul Rudd âAnt-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" Los Angeles Premiere
Paul Rudd Dished On Working With His 'Only Murders in the Building' Co-Star Selena Gomez
Olaplex Alternative Is Trending on TikTok Again
TikTokers Compare This $8 Damage-Repairing Hair Mask to $30 Formulas
I Went Five Days Without Washing My Hair Thanks to This Just-Launched Dry Shampoo
Olaplex Just Launched an Ultra-Lightweight Dry Shampoo — and it Helped Me Go Five Days Without a Wash
Martha Stewart Facial
Martha Stewart’s Smooth Complexion in That Viral Selfie Is Thanks to an $18 Collagen-Packed Mask
Best-Selling Amazon Flared Leggings
The “Sculpting and Flattering” Flare Leggings Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying Are on Sale for $23
I'm Falling Back in Love With This Polarizing Early 2000s Trend That Celebrities Keep Wearing
I’m Falling Back in Love With This Polarizing Early 2000s Trend That Celebrities Keep Wearing
This Sexy Dress Trend Is Taking Over Hollywood
Salma Hayek, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner Have All Worn This Sexy Dress Trend Taking Over Hollywood