Selena Gomez’s Swimsuit Pic Practically Broke Instagram — and We Found 5 Lookalikes Starting at $29

When Selena Gomez isn’t taking a break from the internet, she’s breaking it. Take for instance when the Rare Beauty founder posted a picture poolside with Nicola Peltz Beckham, it instantly went viral. Not only did the star look radiant, but her swimsuit gave me serious summer envy.

Instagram: selenagomez

Finding the perfect one-piece can be hard — they can either be too modest, too cheeky, or just straight up unflattering — but Gomez managed to do it with her smocked, low-back, mocha-colored suit. The swimsuit is simple without being basic, and totally sexy despite not being overly revealing. Since seeing it, I’ve been on the hunt for something similar, which is how I came across these five lookalike swimsuits you can shop at Amazon, with prices starting at just $29.

Erashe’s one-piece features a similar texture, scooped neck, and wide straps with O-ring details. It’s practically a spot-on lookalike for Gomez’s suit and is just $32. According to shoppers, the suit is “very comfortable” and “not confining at all,” and has “eye-catching” details with a “nice design and fit.” While the front of the suit is slightly more fuller coverage, the high-cut leg and low-cut back gives it a sexy edge.

Amazon

But if you want a little more coverage, consider this one-piece from Angerella. The ribbed swimsuit is available in 17 colors, including a classic brown à la Gomez’s, and features tummy control for a little more hold. One shopper raved that the “holy grail” suit managed to speak to one of this year’s trendiest swim styles while still being totally practical. “A perfect dupe for the expensive scrunch swimsuit that’s so popular right now,” they wrote, adding that it has “moderate coverage on the behind” that makes it “perfect for chasing toddlers on the beach.”

Amazon

Floerns’ one-piece diverges a bit with its V-neck design, but still features a similar flattering texture, low back, and high-cut sides. Shoppers describe this style as “simple but sexy,” with one person writing that they were obsessed with how this pick had the “perfect combination of stretch and compression.” And another person got straight to the point, writing that the one-piece is “so cute and flattering.”

Amazon

Shop more Gomez-inspired swimwear you can grab at Amazon, below.

Amazon