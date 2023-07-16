Selena Gomez Just Wore the Lazy-Girl Staple I Buy Every Year for as Low as $12

Selena Gomez has been on an Instagram posting spree, and boy, am I happy about it. The actress and singer recently broke the internet wearing a sexy one-piece swimsuit, and followed it up with a carousel of candid photos where she was wearing the lazy-girl staple I buy every year: hoodies.

In both photos, Gomez can be seen wearing oversized sweatshirts that exude cozy, comfortable vibes. While a simple hoodie isn’t a particularly exciting garment, the truth is, you can never have enough of them — they’re versatile, practical, and defy all seasons. But, the trick is to find one that matches your idea of a perfect sweatshirt. Will you go with an oversized look or a fitted version? Do you plan on wearing it out and about, or lounging in it at home? There is no wrong answer, but you want to ensure you choose one that makes you feel secure and confident, just like Gomez. The best part? You can get one to match the star for as little as $12 at Amazon.

Hanes Ecosmart Sweatshirt

It’d be hard not to talk about sweatshirts without mentioning the Hanes EcoSmart Hooded Sweatshirt, which has no less than 125,714 five-star ratings on Amazon It’s technically a men’s hoodie, but that’s not stopping women from adding the comfy hoodie to their carts. In fact, ladies flood the review section, calling the Hanes sweatshirt “super comfortable” and the “perfect” addition to leggings and jeans. I know what they mean; I’ve fallen in love with tons of men’s hoodies before, giving me that perfectly oversized look. Even better, the black and ash colorways match Gomez’s style to a T.

Efan Pullover Sweater

If you rather ditch the drawstring cords featured in the above pick, then Efan’s Pullover Sweater may be for you. It comes in tons of adorable colors, such as cream, light blue, and pink. The drop shoulder adds a coveted slouchy look, while the thick material caresses you like a hug. Even better, this hoodie is currently 32 percent off, giving you a new Netflix and chill ‘fit for less.

Lauweion Loose Drop-Shoulder Hoodie

Lauweion offers a similar design with a larger color selection, including dusty blue and forest green. Reviewers claim it’s the “best hoodie [they’ve] ever put on,” while others rave that the fit is “amazing.” I can see myself styling this pick with biker shorts and New Balance sneakers for a model-approved look.

Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Pullover

If baggy sweatshirts aren’t for you, then look no further than this Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Pullover, which offers a slimmer fit. Because of its slim fit, you can layer it under a blazer for an effortlessly cool look, or tie it around your shoulders for the everchanging summer temperatures.

Shewin’s Lightweight Loose Sweatshirt

Last but not least is Shewin’s Lightweight Loose Sweatshirt. Full of vibrant hues such as mustard yellow and bubblegum pink, there’s something for everyone, while sizes range from S to 2XL. If I were you, I’d pair this baby with some ripped jean shorts and chunky sneakers. It’s an effortless style that can be worn both in and outside of the house, giving you more bang for your buck.

