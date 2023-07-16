Selena Gomez Just Wore the Lazy-Girl Staple I Buy Every Year for as Low as $12

A sweatshirt defies all seasons.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 16, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Selena Gomez
Photo:

@selenagomez Instagram

Selena Gomez has been on an Instagram posting spree, and boy, am I happy about it. The actress and singer recently broke the internet wearing a sexy one-piece swimsuit, and followed it up with a carousel of candid photos where she was wearing the lazy-girl staple I buy every year: hoodies.

In both photos, Gomez can be seen wearing oversized sweatshirts that exude cozy, comfortable vibes. While a simple hoodie isn’t a particularly exciting garment, the truth is, you can never have enough of them — they’re versatile, practical, and defy all seasons. But, the trick is to find one that matches your idea of a perfect sweatshirt. Will you go with an oversized look or a fitted version?  Do you plan on wearing it out and about, or lounging in it at home? There is no wrong answer, but you want to ensure you choose one that makes you feel secure and confident, just like Gomez.  The best part? You can get one to match the star for as little as $12 at Amazon.  

Selena Gomez

@selenagomez Instagram

Hanes Ecosmart Sweatshirt

Amazon Hanes Men's Hooded Sweatshirt, EcoSmart Cotton-Blend Plush Fleece Pullover Hoodie

Amazon

It’d be hard not to talk about sweatshirts without mentioning the Hanes EcoSmart Hooded Sweatshirt, which has no less than 125,714 five-star ratings on Amazon It’s technically a men’s hoodie, but that’s not stopping women from adding the comfy hoodie to their carts. In fact, ladies flood the review section, calling the Hanes sweatshirt “super comfortable” and the “perfect” addition to leggings and jeans. I know what they mean; I’ve fallen in love with tons of men’s hoodies before, giving me that perfectly oversized look. Even better, the black and ash colorways match Gomez’s style to a T. 

Efan Pullover Sweater

Amazon EFAN Womens Oversized Hoodies Sweatshirts Fleece Hooded Pullover Tops Sweaters Casual Comfy Fall Fashion Outfits Clothes 2023

Amazon

If you rather ditch the drawstring cords featured in the above pick, then Efan’s Pullover Sweater may be for you. It comes in tons of adorable colors, such as cream, light blue, and pink. The drop shoulder adds a coveted slouchy look, while the thick material caresses you like a hug. Even better, this hoodie is currently 32 percent off, giving you a new Netflix and chill ‘fit for less. 

Lauweion Loose Drop-Shoulder Hoodie 

Amazon Lauweion Women Solid Basic Fleece Letter Loose Hoodie Sweatshirt Long Sleeve Kangaroo Pocket Drop Shoulder Pullovers Top

Amazon

Lauweion offers a similar design with a larger color selection, including dusty blue and forest green. Reviewers claim it’s the “best hoodie [they’ve] ever put on,” while others rave that the fit is “amazing.” I can see myself styling this pick with biker shorts and New Balance sneakers for a model-approved look

Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Pullover

Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Pullover Hoodie

Amazon

If baggy sweatshirts aren’t for you, then look no further than this Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Pullover, which offers a slimmer fit. Because of its slim fit, you can layer it under a blazer for an effortlessly cool look, or tie it around your shoulders for the everchanging summer temperatures.

Shewin’s Lightweight Loose Sweatshirt 

Amazon SHEWIN Women's Casual Hoodies Long Sleeve Solid Lightweight Pullover Tops Loose Sweatshirt with Pocket

Amazon

Last but not least is Shewin’s Lightweight Loose Sweatshirt. Full of vibrant hues such as mustard yellow and bubblegum pink, there’s something for everyone, while sizes range from S to 2XL. If I were you, I’d pair this baby with some ripped jean shorts and chunky sneakers. It’s an effortless style that can be worn both in and outside of the house, giving you more bang for your buck. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

editor makeup
I’m a Beauty Editor Who Tried 68 Makeup Products Last Month, but These Are the 4 I Can’t Stop Using
Plush Cream
The Cloud-Like Moisturizer That Gives Me Bouncy Skin Is Back in Stock After Amassing a 7,000-Person Waitlist
Nap Earrings Review
I’ve Slept, Showered, and Worked Out in These Comfy “Nap” Earrings That Don’t Poke or Irritate My Skin
Related Articles
chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen Just Wore the Elevated Version of the Comfy Sandal Celebrities Wear on Repeat
Rita Ora and Emily Ratajkowski British Vogue x Self Portrait Party Black Dresses
Emily Ratajkowski and Rita Ora Wore Two Very Different Super-Sexy LBDs
Bali Bra
74-Year-Old Amazon Shoppers Say This Wireless Bra Has “Great Support,” and It’s Still 63% Off After Prime Day
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s Swimsuit Pic Practically Broke Instagram — and We Found 5 Lookalikes Starting at $29
Taylor Swift
I Found 5 On-Sale Bottoms to Steal Taylor Swift’s Surprisingly Flattering Go-To Silhouette
Jennier Garner alo yoga
Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Leggings Are “Amazingly Flattering," Shoppers Say — and They’re Up to 73% Off
Princess Diana Jantzen Swimsuit Sale
Princess Diana Reportedly Wore This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit in the '90s — and I Found It at Amazon
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Paired the Most Controversial Skirt Trend With This Super Classic Shoe
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Wore 2023’s Popular Summer Skirt Trend With a Supermodel Staple
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Celebrated the Weekend in a Tiny Bandeau Bikini and a Belly Chain
Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz
Selena Gomez's Smocked Swimsuit Featured High-Cut Sides and a Plunging Back
taylor swift selena gomez haim fourth of july
Taylor Swift Reunited With Selena Gomez (and the Rest of Her Girl Gang) for Her First Fourth of July Party Since 2016
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Breezy Summer Staple You Need ASAP
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Added the Lowest Low-Rise Pants to Her Signature Outfit Formula
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Wore Nothing But a Plunging Red Bra in a Set of Bedroom Selfies on Instagram
Fashion Expert Recommending These Summer Must-Haves
I’m a Former Fashion Designer, and These Are the 8 Amazon Summer Wardrobe Staples You Should Buy Right Now