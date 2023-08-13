Selena Gomez Showed How to Transition Her Strapless Orange Corset From Summer to Fall

They don't call it transitional dressing for nothing.

By Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Instagram

With the last few weeks of summer officially upon us, it's time to start thinking about dressing for fall. But that doesn't mean we need to completely overhaul our closets for the start of the new season. Instead, there's a way to extend the life of our favorite warm-weather wares. 

Just look at Selena Gomez, who demonstrated how to wear a strapless corset two ways.

On Saturday, the singer uploaded a carousel of caption-less selfies to her Instagram feed. In the first photo, she sported a corset in a bright orange shade (summer's signature color), and paired her going-out top with chunky gold hoops and a diamond tennis necklace. Her dark brown hair was slicked back into a middle-parted bun, and she finished off her glam with coral blush and a peachy lip. 

And while this may be all Selena needs to wear on a sunny, 90-degree day, when the inaugural chill eventually hits, she'll be prepared. In the final snap of the slideshow, the Only Murders in the Building star styled the same strapless corset with a coordinating leather jacket with an ombre effect layered on top. 

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Instagram

Over on her Instagram Story, Selena modeled yet another strapless corset that could work for both seasons due to its materiality. For a mirror selfie snapped in the bathroom, Selena wore a medium-wash denim bustier-style top by Versace that looked like the waistband of a recycled pair of jeans. She swapped out her lipstick for a pretty pink shade, as well as her earrings.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Instagram
