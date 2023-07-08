Selena Gomez's Smocked Swimsuit Featured High-Cut Sides and a Plunging Back

With swimsuit season officially in full swing, celebrities have been practically living in their bathing suits as of late — from Dua Lipa's LBB (little black bikini) to Kim Kardashian and her Barbiecore two-piece. And while bikinis are great and all, don't underestimate the power of an alluring one-piece.



Just look at Selena Gomez, who spent the day by the pool in a cognac-colored swimsuit that was just as sexy as any two-piece. On Friday, Selena shared a series of snapshots with her BFF Nicola Peltz on Instagram, and in the photos, Selena wore a one-piece in a trendy smocked fabric with high-cut sides and a plunging backless silhouette. She paired her sleek 'suit with a dewy complexion and minimal makeup, and slicked her dark hair back into a bun.



Nicola, on the other hand, wore a white string bikini with a ruffled triangle top. She wrapped the lower half of her body in a blue towel, and accessorized with Y2K-style shield sunglasses, dangling diamond earrings, and her emerald-cut engagement ring.

In another photo, the two girls snuggled up on the couch together while dressed in their PJs, which consisted of oversized hoodies and sweatpants, while the final snap of the slideshow showed Selena fully submerged in the pool.

Selena Gomez Instagram

Earlier this week, Selena spent some time with her other best friend, Taylor Swift. Several hours later, Selena shared a collage of polaroids from the singer's annual Fourth of July party in Rhode Island (her first in seven years), which she captioned: "Sometimes you need to be around empowering, kind and kick ass gals. I needed that."