Selena Gomez's Smocked Swimsuit Featured High-Cut Sides and a Plunging Back

A one-piece that's just as sexy as a bikini.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 8, 2023 @ 11:10AM
Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz
Photo:

Selena Gomez Instagram

With swimsuit season officially in full swing, celebrities have been practically living in their bathing suits as of late — from Dua Lipa's LBB (little black bikini) to Kim Kardashian and her Barbiecore two-piece. And while bikinis are great and all, don't underestimate the power of an alluring one-piece. 

Just look at Selena Gomez, who spent the day by the pool in a cognac-colored swimsuit that was just as sexy as any two-piece. On Friday, Selena shared a series of snapshots with her BFF Nicola Peltz on Instagram, and in the photos, Selena wore a one-piece in a trendy smocked fabric with high-cut sides and a plunging backless silhouette. She paired her sleek 'suit with a dewy complexion and minimal makeup, and slicked her dark hair back into a bun. 

Nicola, on the other hand, wore a white string bikini with a ruffled triangle top. She wrapped the lower half of her body in a blue towel, and accessorized with Y2K-style shield sunglasses, dangling diamond earrings, and her emerald-cut engagement ring. 

In another photo, the two girls snuggled up on the couch together while dressed in their PJs, which consisted of oversized hoodies and sweatpants, while the final snap of the slideshow showed Selena fully submerged in the pool.

Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz

Selena Gomez Instagram

Earlier this week, Selena spent some time with her other best friend, Taylor Swift. Several hours later, Selena shared a collage of polaroids from the singer's annual Fourth of July party in Rhode Island (her first in seven years), which she captioned: "Sometimes you need to be around empowering, kind and kick ass gals. I needed that."

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian 2023 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Join the 'Barbie' Dream House in a Pink Bikini and Mesh Pants
taylor swift selena gomez haim fourth of july
Taylor Swift Reunited With Selena Gomez (and the Rest of Her Girl Gang) for Her First Fourth of July Party Since 2016
Dua Lipa July 7 Instagram Vacation Roundup
Dua Lipa Is Enjoying Island Life in Tiny Bikinis and a Cut-Out Cover-Up
Shakira
Shakira Put a Flashy Twist on the Summer Shoe Trend Amal Clooney Always Wears
Emily Ratajkowski Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Paris Fashion Week
Emily Ratajkowski's Backless, Sideboob-Baring Dress Proved That an LBD Doesn't Have to Be Boring
Kourtney Kardashian sheer turtleneck instagram
Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Bump Dump Included a Totally See-Through Turtleneck and a Strapless LBD
Salma Hayek arrives for the 2023 Met Gala
Salma Hayek Celebrated National Bikini Day the Only Way You Can
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Breezy Summer Staple You Need ASAP
Heidi Klum Jean Paul Gaultier Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Heidi Klum Wore a Bikini-Gown Hybrid With a Midsection Cutout and the Highest Leg Slit
Kourtney Kardashian Hot Pink Bikini
Kourtney Kardashian Showed Off Her Bump in a Teeny-Tiny Hot Pink Bikini
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Wore Nothing But a Plunging Red Bra in a Set of Bedroom Selfies on Instagram
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Referenced an Iconic 'KUWTK' Moment While Wearing an Itty-Bitty Blue Bikini on the Beach
Amazon Flattering Swimsuit
This Best-Selling Bikini Is on Sale for Just $12, and Amazon Shoppers Call It a Major “Confidence Booster”
Selena Gomez Versace IG
Selena Gomez Just Wore All Versace Everything by the Pool
High-Waisted Bikini
Amazon Shoppers Call This High-Waisted Bikini the “Swimsuit of Their Dreams,” and It’s on Sale for $31
Jennifer Lawrence No Hard Feelings UK
Jennifer Lawrence's LBD Featured a Sexy Surprise From Behind