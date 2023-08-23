Selena Gomez Channeled Samantha Jones While Promoting Upcoming Music

Selena Gomez is dropping new music on Friday, one day after Kim Cattrall is set to make her return to the Sex And the City universe with a cameo in the season 2 finale of And Just Like That ... And it appears that the timing is more than just a coincidence, since Gomez has referenced SATC and Samantha Jones when promoting her new song not once, but twice.

Gomez first announced the new track, titled "Single Soon," last week with an Instagram carousel that featured selfies and rolls of film capturing a cluttered surface with a Post-It note that read, "I'm Sorry I can't Don't hate me," referencing a moment in season 6 when Carrie Bradshaw's boyfriend, Jack Berger, dumps her by way of sticky note in the middle of the night.

On Tuesday, Gomez shared another video about the upcoming song, which sees her miming a phone call in which she recites one of Samantha's most iconic lines from the hit show. She holds up her hand in the shape of a phone to her mouth and ear while lip-syncing Samantha's, "Hello?" A guy can then be heard on the other end exclaiming, "It's over! I told my wife!" To which Samantha responds, "Who is this?" Gomez then promptly hangs up her fake phone before rolling her eyes and strutting away from the camera.

"Single Soon this Friday!" Gomez captioned the hilarious video.

Getty Images

Cattrall approved of the clip and even shared it to X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) writing, "I approve this message," with a lip-print emoji.

Cattrall is set to make her highly-anticipated return to the SATC franchise this Thursday, during AJLT's season finale. She first confirmed the news back in June with an Instagram of the announcement with the caption, "Happy Pride." Although Cattrall had no contact with other cast members while filming, she did tap the show's former costume designer Patricia Fields, makeup artist Kyra Panchenko, and hairstylist Ryan Trygstad for the cameo. "It felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon, and then a great martini," she said of the special appearance.