Selena Gomez Clapped Back at a Critic Who Made Fun of Her Shaking Hands on TikTok

The singer had a noticeable tremor while applying her skincare.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 29, 2023 @ 01:46PM
Selena Gomez
Photo:

Getty

Selena Gomez isn't a stranger to social media's harsh scrutiny — in fact, it's partly why she took a four-year break from running her own Instagram account. So, it comes as little surprise that the singer didn't miss a beat when it came to shutting down trolls who criticized one of her recent beauty tutorials on TikTok over the weekend.

In the video, Selena demonstrated her glam routine for fans while wearing a white ribbed tank top and a black headband that pulled her hair away from her face. Her first step was to remove her existing makeup with micellar water on a white washcloth, and then a sponge for her eye area. As she squeezed the bottle, Selena's hands shook slightly, which had fans concerned for her health. 

While many commenters were genuinely worried about Selena, others made fun of her physical condition, with one taking it a step further by making a now-deleted video that mocked the singer. According to Us Weekly, Selena clapped back in the comments section, writing: "Lol I shake because of my medication for lupus. Also read my disclaimer. I ain't no pro."

Selena was first diagnosed with lupus in 2014, and three years later, she underwent a kidney transplant surgery for the autoimmune condition. In 2018, Selena opened up about how her diagnosis really put things in perspective during an interview with Good Morning America. “Honestly, I’ve just kind of stepped back a bit. I enjoy my life. I don’t really think about anything that causes me stress anymore, which is really nice,” Selena said. “I don’t even live in L.A. anymore.”

She added, "I don’t pay attention to trying to get people to like me as much.”

Related Articles
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Wore High-Waisted Black Tights Without a Top
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Wore the Tiniest Underboob-Baring Bikini in This Hard-to-Pull-Off Color
Bella Hadid Thin Eyebrows Instagram Carousel
Bella Hadid Just Resurrected This Controversial '90s Beauty Trend
Blake Lively "Mr Turner" Cannes Premiere 2014
Blake Lively Debuted Brunette Hair While Subtly Announcing Her Next Movie Role
Jennifer Lopez pantsuit Instagram
Jennifer Lopez's Throwback Thursday Look Included a Fitted Pantsuit With the Deepest Plunge
Selena Gomez Only Murders in the Building Orange Coat Filming 2021
Selena Gomez Teased Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building" with New Blonde Hair
Kim Kardashian Solo TikTok
Kim Kardashian Went Makeup-Free for a Morning Routine Video on TikTok
J.Crew's Having a Major Sale on Some of Winterâs Best-Selling Items, Including a Sweater I Always Get Compliments On
This Anti-Aging Sanitizer From a Kate Hudson-Used Brand Doubles as My Hand Moisturizer
Best-selling Amazon knit lounge set on sale
Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV for the Third Season of "Party Down"
Lizzo debuts new hair cut
Lizzo Debuted a Shaggy Chin-Grazing Bob With Blonde Peekaboo Highlights
Kate Hudson workout set instagram
Kate Hudson Served Up Major Sweat Sesh Motivation In a Mint Green Bra Top and Matching Joggers
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria's Tiny Bikini Throwback Is the Serotonin Boost We Need Today
Beaubble
TikTok Is Obsessed with This Lip Contour Wand — Here's Why
Hailey Bieber JNCO Jeans January 2023 New York City
Hailey Bieber Made JNCO Jeans Cool Again In Her Latest Grungy Look
Dove Cameron Giambattista Valli show
Dove Cameron Ditched Goth Glam for a Gown Fit for a Fairy-Tale Princess
Bella Hadid blue cardigan
Bella Hadid's Latest Quirky Ensemble Included a Calf-Length Cardigan and Bright Yellow Clogs