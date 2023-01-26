Celebrity Selena Gomez Selena Gomez Teased Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building" with New Blonde Hair Need this new season, stat. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 26, 2023 @ 12:33PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Season 3 of the Hulu hit show Only Murders in the Building just began filming, and already the star-studded cast is creating much buzz around the third installment. After announcing that Meryl Streep will be joining the show (and nearly breaking the internet), Selena Gomez is sharing another sneak peek from set — and it includes new blonde hair. On Wednesday, Gomez posted a carousel to Instagram capturing a moment from filming OMITB. The first snap captures a bleached blonde Gomez from behind who appears to be dancing while wearing a beige sweater and matching pants set. She's in front of a bar stacked with water bottles, a speaker, and can of red bull, and a couple pals of her are lounging in the background. While it's unclear if this is the star's real hair or a wig, it wouldn't be the first time Gomez has gone blonde. She most recently went platinum back in 2021 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the second slide, sweatpants and sneaker-clad legs clean up a spill with a paper towel in front of a couch. The joggers are emblazoned with the words "Thanks for asking about my mental health," in white writing. Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Seeing The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Gomez simply captioned the post with a number 3 to signify the upcoming chapter of the show, and the OMITB Instagram account also commented a 3 emoji. Earlier this month, several members of the cast including Gomez and her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, made a video to announce the exciting expansion of their crew. After panning the camera to Paul Rudd (who made a brief appearance at the end of last season), Streep popped up from behind the couch. Gomez shared the video to her Instagram writing, "I could cry 😭 season 3 is coming!"