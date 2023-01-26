Selena Gomez Teased Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building" with New Blonde Hair

Need this new season, stat.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 26, 2023 @ 12:33PM
Selena Gomez Only Murders in the Building Orange Coat Filming 2021
Photo:

Getty Images

Season 3 of the Hulu hit show Only Murders in the Building just began filming, and already the star-studded cast is creating much buzz around the third installment. After announcing that Meryl Streep will be joining the show (and nearly breaking the internet), Selena Gomez is sharing another sneak peek from set — and it includes new blonde hair.

On Wednesday, Gomez posted a carousel to Instagram capturing a moment from filming OMITB. The first snap captures a bleached blonde Gomez from behind who appears to be dancing while wearing a beige sweater and matching pants set. She's in front of a bar stacked with water bottles, a speaker, and can of red bull, and a couple pals of her are lounging in the background. While it's unclear if this is the star's real hair or a wig, it wouldn't be the first time Gomez has gone blonde. She most recently went platinum back in 2021 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the second slide, sweatpants and sneaker-clad legs clean up a spill with a paper towel in front of a couch. The joggers are emblazoned with the words "Thanks for asking about my mental health," in white writing.

Gomez simply captioned the post with a number 3 to signify the upcoming chapter of the show, and the OMITB Instagram account also commented a 3 emoji.

Earlier this month, several members of the cast including Gomez and her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, made a video to announce the exciting expansion of their crew. After panning the camera to Paul Rudd (who made a brief appearance at the end of last season), Streep popped up from behind the couch. Gomez shared the video to her Instagram writing, "I could cry 😭 season 3 is coming!"

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian Solo TikTok
Kim Kardashian Went Makeup-Free for a Morning Routine Video on TikTok
Jennifer Aniston Adam Sandler Murder Mystery 2
Here Is Your First Look At Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in "Murder Mystery 2"
Best-selling Amazon knit lounge set on sale
Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV for the Third Season of "Party Down"
Lizzo debuts new hair cut
Lizzo Debuted a Shaggy Chin-Grazing Bob With Blonde Peekaboo Highlights
Kylie Jenner 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kylie Jenner's Latest Fashion Week Look Included a Gothcore Cut-Out Dress With Giant Buckles
This Newly Released Hair Growth Serum Has Already Received Rave Reviews From Shoppers Who Say It "Actually Works"
Shoppers Say This Hair Growth Serum "Actually Works" — and It’s Already a No. 1 New Release on Amazon
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar's 'Wolf Pack' Looks Are Absolutely Slaying
Natasha Lyonne Interview
Natasha Lyonne Is Calling Bullshit in Peacock’s New Show 'Poker Face'
How I Met Your Father
Hilary Duff Teased a Major 'How I Met Your Mother' Character Coming to 'How I Met Your Father'
Bella Hadid blue cardigan
Bella Hadid's Latest Quirky Ensemble Included a Calf-Length Cardigan and Bright Yellow Clogs
Dua Lipa 90s Hair
Dua Lipa Paired Her Butt-Length Braid with a '90s Zig-Zag Part
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Cut Her Hair Into a Choppy Chin-Grazing Bob
Zoe Kravitz Sex and the City Hat
Zoë Kravitz Just Wore a Hat From Everybody's Favorite TV Show
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Debuted New Baby Bangs While Wearing a Sheer Crop Top on Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Defied Winter's Fashion Rules in an Extreme Crop Top
Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Seeing The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart
Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Seeing The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart