Selena Gomez Teased Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building" with New Blonde Hair

Season 3 of the Hulu hit show Only Murders in the Building just began filming, and already the star-studded cast is creating much buzz around the third installment. After announcing that Meryl Streep will be joining the show (and nearly breaking the internet), Selena Gomez is sharing another sneak peek from set — and it includes new blonde hair.

On Wednesday, Gomez posted a carousel to Instagram capturing a moment from filming OMITB. The first snap captures a bleached blonde Gomez from behind who appears to be dancing while wearing a beige sweater and matching pants set. She's in front of a bar stacked with water bottles, a speaker, and can of red bull, and a couple pals of her are lounging in the background. While it's unclear if this is the star's real hair or a wig, it wouldn't be the first time Gomez has gone blonde. She most recently went platinum back in 2021 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the second slide, sweatpants and sneaker-clad legs clean up a spill with a paper towel in front of a couch. The joggers are emblazoned with the words "Thanks for asking about my mental health," in white writing.

Gomez simply captioned the post with a number 3 to signify the upcoming chapter of the show, and the OMITB Instagram account also commented a 3 emoji.

Earlier this month, several members of the cast including Gomez and her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, made a video to announce the exciting expansion of their crew. After panning the camera to Paul Rudd (who made a brief appearance at the end of last season), Streep popped up from behind the couch. Gomez shared the video to her Instagram writing, "I could cry 😭 season 3 is coming!"

