Selena Gomez Just Wore the Cozy Ugg Joggers You Can Get for Under $100 at Amazon

Cue the nostalgia: Selena Gomez is back on Waverly Place. A couple days ago, the actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself standing on the New York City street featured in her former Disney Channel show. While the photo had us reminiscing about the Russo family’s shenanigans, we couldn’t help but notice Gomez’s zebra-print pants. And it turns out, she was wearing a pair of fuzzy Ugg joggers you can get for $98 at Amazon.

The sweats are made from machine-washable, knit polyester with an elastic waistband, two oversized front pockets, and ribbed ankle cuffs. They come in nine colors and patterns, including Gomez’s exact animal-print pair, as well as neutral tones and bright shades. Choose from sizes XS through 3X.

When it comes to styling the joggers, follow Gomez’s lead and pair them with an oversized sweater for a comfy-cute look that’s perfect for fall. You can all go full-on cozy vibes and wear the pants with a matching Ugg hoodie in the same fuzzy fabric. And, to dress up the joggers (yes, it’s possible to make sweatpants look chic), throw them on with a simple tee, jean jacket, and a pair of white sneakers.

In the reviews section, tons of Amazon shoppers raved about the joggers’ fit and feel. One shopper, who “knew these were going to be comfy” from the minute they arrived, said the pants feel like “wearing your favorite sweater on your legs.” A second shopper said they’re “worth every penny” since they’re “soft and warm,” and a third person confirmed they go “great with [the] matching Ugg Asala Hoodie.”

As we head into the coldest months of the year, now is the perfect time to grab these cozy Ugg joggers. Shop more colors of the Selena Gomez-approved sweats on Amazon, below.

