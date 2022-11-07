Selena Gomez Addressed Her Rumored Feud with Kidney Donor Francia Raisa

The drama began after Selena said Taylor Swift was her "only friend in the industry."

Selena Gomez is addressing speculation that there's drama between herself and longtime friend Francia Raisa.

Rumors of a feud first began following Selena's Rolling Stone interview, in which she said she struggled to fit in with the "cool group" in Hollywood, adding that Taylor Swift was her "only friend" in the industry. “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities," Gomez said. "My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong." 

A portion of the quote ("My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift]") was highlighted on Instagram, to which Francia, who donated a kidney to Selena in 2017, responded in a since-deleted comment: "Interesting." Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Raisa was no longer following Selena's IG account. 

TikTok user Stephanie Tleiji proceeded to break down the perceived drama online, and in response, Selena commented on the video, "Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know."

In addition to Selena not naming Francia as a friend in her Rolling Stone cover story, fans pointed out that she also failed to mention the actress in her new documentary My Mind and Me. The film goes into detail about Selena's mental and physical health issues over the past several years — including her lupus diagnosis that caused her to need a kidney transplant. 

Back in 2019, Raisa explained her decision to donate her organ to Gomez while speaking with Entertainment Tonight. "It was a decision that was very faith-based and... she and I have talked about before," Raisa told the outlet. "It just kinda happened coincidentally, but I don't believe in coincidences. I believe that that's God's way of remaining anonymous." 

