Selena Gomez's Dream Guy Checklist Couldn’t Be More Relatable

"I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance."

By
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on August 31, 2023 @ 03:23PM
Selena Gomez visits the SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles at SiriusXM Studios
Photo:

getty

Selena Gomez may be enjoying the single life at the moment (as evidenced by her latest single, “Single Soon”), but she just opened up about what she’s looking for in a partner should her dream man just so happen to cross her path in the near future.

During an appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon on Wednesday, the songstress shared the list of characteristics she’s looking for in her next partner. 

“I think I have standards,” the singer shared when asked if she’s as high-maintenance as she claims to be in her song. “And I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance … the line was really fun, because I’m not ashamed to say, ‘I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.’”

Gomez added, “So, in a way, it was just meant to be for the attitude of the song. And that’s genuinely how I feel.”

As for what those requirements entail? “You gotta be cool, man,” Selena shared. “Not cool in the sense that people think you're cool. You just gotta be nice and, like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you.”

But although the A-lister may know what she’s looking for, she also explained that she isn’t planning on rushing into a relationship anytime soon. 

selena gomez single soon announcement ig

Instagram/selena gomez

“I'm just enjoying where I'm at and I just want to be happy with who I am,” Gomez said. “So that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure person that I normally used to be.”

Gomez’s outing comes just days after she celebrated the release of “Single Soon” with an adorable Instagram post, where she explained the meaning behind the song.

“Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!!” she captioned a black-and-white still from the song’s music video. “It’s a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company … and it’s also really fun to dance to! 💞”

