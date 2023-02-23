Selena Gomez Reposted a Sexy Throwback Snap She Originally Thought Was “Too Much”

Friendly reminder: no Instagram selfie is ever too much. And that goes for you too, Selena Gomez.

On Wednesday, the pop star reposted a once-deleted sultry selfie on Instagram — captioned, “I deleted this one time because I thought maybe it was too much but eh”— and we couldn't be happier that she did. While the archive image said so little, it spoke volumes, capturing Selena in a busty black strapless corset top paired with silver hoops. She playfully tousled her dark raven ponytail in one hand in the snap and sipped on a fruity cocktail in another. Selena’s pulled-back updo, smoky eye, and pink-lined lips perfectly mirrored the post’s alluring vibe.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Not only did Selena give the people what they wanted with her mid-week selfie, but she also surpassed Kylie Jenner to take the title of Instagram’s most-followed female (with a cool 381 million followers). Fans and friends flooded the comments to approve the return of the 2018 image, with best friend Nicola Peltz Beckham commenting, “UMMM GIVE THE FANS WHAT WE WANT 😍🔥 MOST STUNNING GIRL EVER!” Another added, “i hated when u did that,” and a third said, “Wow ! Thank god it’s back 🔥🔥."

As of late, the actress has been posting quite frequently, but before that, she took a hiatus from social media. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair for their annual Hollywood issue, she opened up about her anxiety from cruel comments on social media and how she survived it.

“I never got the chance to go to an actual high school. The world was my high school for the longest time, and I started getting inundated with information that I didn’t want," she said to the publication. "I went through a hard time in a breakup and I didn’t want to see any of the [feedback] — not necessarily about the relationship, but the opinions of me versus [someone] else. There’d be thousands of really nice comments, but my mind goes straight to the mean one.”

“People can call me ugly or stupid and I’m like, Whatever. But these people get detailed,” she continued. “They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety … I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time.”

“The only thing I have on my phone is TikTok because I find it to be a little less hostile,” she said. “There are wonderful things about social media—connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories. But usually that’s filtered through [for me now]. I created a system. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging.”

