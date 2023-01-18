Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Seeing The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart

The 2023 couple we never knew we always needed.

Published on January 18, 2023 @ 11:21AM
Just days after first sparking dating rumors, Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers continued to send the internet into a frenzy by reportedly stepping out for a bowling date in New York City.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the 30-year-old actress and 33-year-old musician were seen enjoying each others’ company at NYC’s The Gutter, although a source told People that the pair were amongst “a group.” During the (potentially romantic) outing, Gomez wore an oversized black long-sleeve crewneck paired with coordinating black flared leggings, and she styled her hair down in a middle part, tucked behind her ears — save for her wispy forehead fringe. For his part, Taggart sported a pair of gray jeans and a long-sleeve camo shirt.

While the public outing seemingly confirms that there’s at least something going on between the pair, it comes shortly after Us Weekly reported that Gomez and Taggart are keeping it “very casual and low-key.” 

This comes as little surprise considering the actress has kept relationship statuses relatively private since her very public romance with Justin Bieber, which she recently spoke about in her documentary, My Mind & Me

“I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of," Gomez said, referencing her breakup with Bieber without mentioning him by name. "But then I just moved past it. I wasn't afraid anymore. I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever. I just think that needed to happen, and ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me."

