Selena Gomez’s Hilarious Attempt at Flirting is So Relatable

The heart wants what it wants.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 @ 11:02AM
Selena Gomez Golden Globes
Photo:

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Selena Gomez has a sense of humor when it comes to her dating life. Just check out her TikTok profile, where she’s become a relatable single queen who makes her love life the butt of many jokes. Her most recent post to go viral captured the actress practicing one of her flirting tactics that includes hollering at professional athletes.

On Thursday, the multi-hyphenate shared a TikTok video of herself bundled up in a camel trench coat and oversized knit scarf while watching a soccer game with her friends from the sidelines. Hoping to catch the attention of the athletes on the field, she yelled, “I'm single. I'm just a little high-maintenance. But I'll love you soooo much.”

The actress hilariously captioned the post, "The struggle man lol," showing her followers that she is single and indeed ready to mingle.

To no one’s surprise, the TikTok video instantly blew up with fans calling out the relatability but also reminding her that she is, in fact, Selena Gomez and could probably land any one of the players.

"I was just saying this yesterday,” one user commented, while another wrote, “I VOLUNTEER AS TRIBUTE.” Gomez's beauty brand, Rare Beauty, dropped into the comments section to write, "Them after they heard this: 🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃.”

In the past year, Selena has been poking fun at her love life, especially after she opened up about "manifesting love" on her first-ever Saturday Night Live hosting gig in May 2022.

Selena Gomez SNL Debut LBD
Getty

During her opening monologue she said, "One reason I've been very happy to host is because I'm single and I've heard SNL is a great place to find romance."

"I would like to say that I'm looking for my soulmate," she continued. "But at this point, I will take anyone."

