Selena Gomez Is Launching a Lip Oil Inspired by Rare Beauty's Viral Blush

Lip oils are tricky. Some are too thick and sticky. Others give absolutely nothing in terms of texture and shine. But leave it to Selena Gomez to help solve the lip oil conundrum with her newest launch. On March 30, Rare Beauty drops the ultimate lip oil for all your summer adventures: The Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil.



"I wanted to create a lip product that had the same effect for lips as the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush has for cheeks," Gomez tells InStyle. "This lip oil is comfortable and buildable, just like the liquid blush, and it’s perfect for summer, which is why we decided to launch it now."

The new Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil is a lip jelly texture that turns into a lightweight oil once applied to the lips. Gomez says she and her Rare Beauty team focused on creating a variety of different shades and developing a unique texture that just feels good to wear, and it took two years to get the lip oil formula just right. "I absolutely love the jelly-like texture," she adds. "It’s not sticky at all."

The formula leaves a nice shiny finish and a subtle hint of color. As an added bonus, it's also made with nourishing skincare ingredients such as jojoba and sunflower seed oil for hydration and antioxidant protection from environmental aggressors.

Rare Beauty

It comes in eight shades that range from pink and brown to peach — Hope, Happy, Joy, Serenity, Affection, Delight, Wonder, and Honesty — to match the eight shades of the brand's TikTok-famous Liquid Blush. Choosing a favorite shade is always near impossible, but if you were wondering which one the Only Murders in the Building actress is vibing with right now, it would have to be the rose mauve in Wonder. "When I want a bolder lip, I reach for Wonder," she says. "It really amps up my whole look."

Other than wanting to give her fans an array of fun colors, Gomez says the most important thing to her was creating lip oil with long wear.

"It's great for all day when I'm not thinking about reapplying," she says. "I always test products on set. It’s fun to see how the formulas I’m working on wear throughout the day and how products look under such bright lights."

Apparently, the new product has already gotten the stamp of approval from Gomez's friends, too, all of whom she says have been testing this product for a long time. Chances are high that we might have another Rare Beauty hit on our hands.

