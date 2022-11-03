Selena Gomez Paired a Slinky Purple Dress with the Most Perfect Party-Ready Heels

Last night, Selena Gomez stepped up her shoe game for the premiere of her new documentary My Mind and Me at the American Film Institute Festival, and her red carpet stilettos reminded everyone that holiday party season is right around the corner.



At the screening, Selena showed up wearing a slinky, silky one-shoulder gown in a vibrant purple shade with an assymetric neckline and a bow draped to one side. She accessorized with a multicolored jewel earrings, a giant cocktail ring, and a sparkly silver clutch, but the most standout part of her outfit was a pair of party-ready, bedazzled glitter heels. The festive shoes were covered in bling and featured pointy toes, as well as open backs.



Finishing off her evening-glam look was an elegant updo, a dramatic smoky eye, glossy lips, and dewy skin.

During the documentary, Selena, who has previously been open about being bipolar, shared an intimate look inside her mental health struggles — including her stay at a psychiatric facility in 2016 in the middle of her Revival World Tour. "I'll be honest, I didn't want to go to a mental hospital," she said in the film, "but I didn't want to be trapped in myself, in my mind anymore. I thought my life was over. I thought this is how I'm going to be forever." While seeking treatment, Selena was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. "I'm in a better place, but I don't know. I guess sometimes I can't explain it for sure. I needed to keep learning about it, I needed to take it day by day," she said about coming to terms with her diagnosis.