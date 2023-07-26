Selena Gomez’s Post-Birthday Plans Reportedly Include a Negativity Detox

Selena Gomez may have been all about the party when celebrating her 31st birthday over the weekend (like the Cancer queen she is), but now, she’s reportedly preparing to buckle down on her mental health.

According to a source for Entertainment Tonight, the Only Murders in the Building actress is currently focused on getting rid of any “toxicity” that may have been present in her life throughout the past year by keeping her inner circle tight as a part of a negativity detox.

“Selena is doing great. She’s feeling very level-headed and grounded. She has done her best to eliminate any toxicity that previously existed in her life,” the source said, adding that Gomez is currently keeping “her circle close and feels loved and supported.”

Instagram/selena gomez

The source continued, “She’s prioritizing her mental health, long-time friends, and using her platform to set a positive example. She has also been spending a lot of time with her family, which is so important to her.”

Gomez’s reported emphasis on her mental health comes as little surprise, considering she’s served as a longtime advocate for both mental health awareness and services through her beauty line Rare Beauty’s Rare Impact Fund. On Saturday, the singer even took time to shout out the organization on her actual birthday (July 22) while asking for donations in lieu of presents.

“​​I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her blowing out her birthday candles. “Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life.”

Selena added, “People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference.”