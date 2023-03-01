Selena Gomez Is Back to Wearing Very Good Coats on the Set of 'Only Murders in the Building'

It’s official — filming for season 3 of Only Murders in the Building is finally underway. And while we’re certainly thrilled about all of the new star-studded cast additions Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin have been teasing while on set (hi, Meryl Streep!), there's another behind-the-scenes detail that has us even more excited about the actors’ reunion in New York City: the return of Selena’s Very Good Coat collection.

Adding to some of her greatest outwear hits — like the fuzzy orange option she wore while flipping off paparazzi or the khaki version she styled with a red jumpsuit — Gomez was spotted in a full-length, Barbiecore-pink Miu Miu coat on Tuesday while heading to set in Manhattan. The actress layered the puffy trench over a red floral minidress (worn sans tights), which she accessorized with thick white socks scrunched around her ankles and chunky black boots. She finished the look by wearing her brunette hair down in soft curls parted on the side, and she kept her glam dewy and low-key.

Getty Images

Selena’s outing came shortly before she shared an Instagram post giving her 391 million followers an inside look at the OMITB makeup trailer. In the snap, the actress posed for a mirror selfie alongside Jesse Williams, one of the cast’s many new members, while giving him bunny ears as he sat in the makeup chair.

“So @ijessewilliams is killing it on season 3 guys.. @onlymurdershulu @hulu,” Gomez, who wore a plain navy blue sweater in the photo, captioned the post. Of course, Hulu had to voice its thoughts in the comments writing, “hold up... did you say... killing?? 👀.”