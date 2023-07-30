Selena Gomez Paired Her Pink Bustier Bikini With Denim Overalls

Selena Gomez is having best summer, maybe ever.



After spending the first half of the season in Paris, filming her upcoming movie Emilia Perez, the singer-slash-actress has taken advantage of her time off, lounging by the pool with her girlfriends, celebrating her 31st birthday with an epic party, and attending BFF Taylor Swift's annual Fourth of July bash (her first in seven years).



Yesterday, Gomez continued to indulge in some summer fun with a chill boat day, and wore a swimsuit and cover-up combo that was equal parts carefree and chic. Over on her Instagram Story, Selena shared a video out at sea, sporting a pink bustier-style bikini top with light-wash denim overalls that were partially undone. She accessorized with gold jewelry — including tiny hoops, a necklace, and a giant ring on her index finger — while her long brunette hair blew freely in the breeze.

In one photo, Selena completely pulled down her dungarees — which featured huge rips on both knees — past her waist, revealing a pair of high-waisted belted bikini bottoms in the same shade of pink as her top.

Earlier that same day, the Only Murders in the Building star also shared a new photo dump to her feed, captioned "randemz." In the slideshow, Selena showed off her beauty range with snapshots that showed the actress bare-faced and beautiful, as well as in full glam.