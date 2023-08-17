Thank You, Selena Gomez, For Giving Us Our Next No-Fail Fall Outfit Formula

Everyone say, “Thank you Selena Gomez,” because the actress and style icon may have just solved the universal dilemma of what to wear during those tricky transitional seasons once and for all.

On Wednesday, Gomez debuted the inspiring outfit in question when nonchalantly detailing a night out with friends on her Instagram Story. In the snap, the A-lister posed on her friend’s lap in a black-on-black look comprised of a high-waisted faux leather skirt (complete with a leg slit) paired with a form-fitting turtleneck long-sleeve top. Selena opted to go without tights in the snap, making it the perfect ensemble for when the weather has yet to cool down completely, and finished the look by adding a pair of simple hoop earrings and toting a shot glass with a lime wedge.

In the glam department, the singer kept the summer vibes going by sporting a cheery, Tiffany blue manicure, and she rounded out the look by wearing her brunette hair in beachy waves parted down the middle.

Instagram Story/Selena Gomez

Later on her Instagram Story, Gomez detailed yet another stellar fall ‘fit by posing crouched on the ground in a black sleeveless vest, matching black shorts, and the season’s favorite footwear combination: black loafers and white ankle socks.

While Selena’s Story may have been all about the fall vibes, her posts came just a day after she posed in a look that couldn’t have been more summer. On Tuesday, the actress gifted her followers with a bit of sartorial sunshine by sharing an OOTD mirror snap that saw her sporting a limoncello-inspired Valentino sundress. She paired the bright yellow frock with a pair of matching yellow ballet flats and a pearl choker necklace and rounded out the look by pulling her hair into a slicked-back ponytail with a deep side part.