Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Just Had a Refreshingly Candid Conversation About Mental Health

Selena Gomez knows the importance of ending the stigma surrounding mental health. Gomez has been a big advocate in the mental health community and has even founded several organizations (including Rare Impact Fund through her cosmetics company, Rare Beauty) in the hopes of spreading awareness and making resources more accessible. So, on the last day of Mental Health Awareness Month, Gomez got together with one of her best friends Nicola Peltz Beckham (and her husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham) to talk about mental wellness, specifically in the public eye.

In a conversation published to Wondermind (Selena's mental health foundation, founded alongside her mother Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson), Gomez asked Nicola how she handles being in the public eye while also struggling with anxiety.

"I think we definitely both get anxiety. I definitely get anxiety and I think that's something I really struggle with," she explained. "I just can't help reading the comments sometimes on my Instagram or whatever it is. If they comment on my appearance and stuff, that doesn't bother me. But what really bothers me is when they say something that's so untruthful and it's just a blatant lie, and I want to respond and just say like, 'That's just not true.' That hurts my feelings, truthfully."

Nicola went on to say that she does her best to ignore it, although "it's just a part of what we live every day."

Nicola's husband Brooklyn also weighed in on the conversation adding that he also struggles with his mental health, though he leans on his wife a lot. "I have the worst anxiety. I mean, literally my wife is my therapist," he said. "I mean, we're always together, so whenever there's something on my mind, if it's stressing me out, we're very good at communicating. People are always gonna say rubbish and, you know, as long as you're happy and your family's good, then you just have to keep doing your thing."

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Later in the Q&A, the group of friends (or throuple, as they like to call themselves) spoke about seeking help and treatment, whether that's through therapy, medication, or just finding a strong support system.

"I think that therapy is incredible, and I think that whatever form of therapy that helps you is [great]," Nicola said. "I think every situation is different and whatever that you feel like works for you is incredible, whether it's a therapist or a friend or just something that you do to make you feel good. You know, we all work so hard and I think that it's nice to be able to take a second for yourself."

Gomez agreed adding that she often looks to friends and surrounds herself with people who have her back. "Yeah, I definitely feel like it's important to surround yourself with people who are like-minded but more just love you for you," she said. "And I think that's what I've appreciated about our friendship."