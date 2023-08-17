Selena Gomez Announced New Music Is on the Way With the Help of a ‘Sex and the City’ Easter Egg

The wait is (almost) finally over: Selena Gomez has confirmed that her third studio album is, in fact, on the way. But while fans may have to hold on just a bit longer to hear the new work in its entirety, the pop princess just announced the upcoming release of a summer single, aptly titled “Single Soon,” to help tie us over until SG3’s release.

On Thursday, the singer broke the news by sharing a series of sultry snaps with her 427 million Instagram followers — one of which included what appears to be a Sex and the City Easter egg. In addition to snaps that show Selena posing in a car and a Polaroid that sees her smiling over her shoulder in a Barbie-approved pink dress, the post’s final slide details an array of scattered papers and items on a table, including a sticky note that reads, “I’m sorry, I can’t. Don’t hate me.”

Instagram/selena gomez

For the unacquainted, both the message and the Post-it note itself seem to be a reference to a note Carrie Bradshaw received during season 6 of SATC, when her then-boyfriend, Jack Berger, decided to bail on their relationship in the middle of the night. While it’s currently unclear whether the note will be included in a music video for the upcoming single or not, it’s certainly notable (pun intended) that she decided to include it in the dump.

“Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer,” she captioned the dump. “SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now. 😘”

Gomez’s upcoming project will serve as her first album release since 2020’s Rare. “Single Soon” will be available on Aug. 25.