Selena Gomez Announced New Music Is on the Way With the Help of a ‘Sex and the City’ Easter Egg

Taking notes from her bestie, Taylor Swift.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 @ 02:01PM
selena gomez single soon announcement ig
Photo:

Instagram/selena gomez

The wait is (almost) finally over: Selena Gomez has confirmed that her third studio album is, in fact, on the way. But while fans may have to hold on just a bit longer to hear the new work in its entirety, the pop princess just announced the upcoming release of a summer single, aptly titled “Single Soon,” to help tie us over until SG3’s release.

On Thursday, the singer broke the news by sharing a series of sultry snaps with her 427 million Instagram followers — one of which included what appears to be a Sex and the City Easter egg. In addition to snaps that show Selena posing in a car and a Polaroid that sees her smiling over her shoulder in a Barbie-approved pink dress, the post’s final slide details an array of scattered papers and items on a table, including a sticky note that reads, “I’m sorry, I can’t. Don’t hate me.”

Selena gomez new single instagram post

Instagram/selena gomez

For the unacquainted, both the message and the Post-it note itself seem to be a reference to a note Carrie Bradshaw received during season 6 of SATC, when her then-boyfriend, Jack Berger, decided to bail on their relationship in the middle of the night. While it’s currently unclear whether the note will be included in a music video for the upcoming single or not, it’s certainly notable (pun intended) that she decided to include it in the dump.

“Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer,” she captioned the dump. “SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now. 😘”

Gomez’s upcoming project will serve as her first album release since 2020’s Rare. “Single Soon” will be available on Aug. 25.

Related Articles
Selena Gomez Black Suit 2022 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on
Selena Gomez Poked Fun at the Hailey Bieber Eyebrow Drama by Launching a Rare Beauty Brow Gel
Selena gomez fall fashion instagram
Thank You, Selena Gomez, For Giving Us Our Next No-Fail Fall Outfit Formula
Selena Gomez Just Wore the Comfortable, Versatile Shoe That Returns Like Clockwork for Fall
Selena Gomez Is Already Wearing the Shoe That Returns Like Clockwork Every Fall
Selena Gomez Lemon Dress
Selena Gomez Matched Her Limoncello Sundress to Her Citrusy Handbag
keke palmer usher boyfriend music video
Keke Palmer Knows Exactly What She's Doing in Usher's New Music Video for "Boyfriend"
Selena Gomez Etica Jeans
Selena Gomez Just Wore the Flattering Denim Brand Supermodels and Editors Are Fans of, Too
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre April 2023
Priyanka Chopra Is the World's Most Supportive Wife at the Opening Weekend of the Jonas Brothers' 'The Tour'
Hailey Bieber Strawberry Girl
Hailey Bieber Is Watching ‘Sex and the City’ For The First Time While Ushering in Strawberry Girl Summer
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Paired Her Lacy Bikini With a Bandana Worn as a Sarong
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Showed How to Transition Her Strapless Orange Corset From Summer to Fall
Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Showed Off Their BFF Style in Matching Leopard Heels
Selena Gomezâs Style Continues to Impress Me, So Iâm Recreating Her Latest Look With This $12 Top
Selena Gomez’s Style Always Impresses Me, So I’m Recreating Her Latest Look With This Flattering $12 Top
Heidi Klum and Selena Gomez Have Proven Just How Flattering This Surprising Swimsuit Color Is
Heidi Klum and Selena Gomez Have Proven Just How Flattering This Unexpected Swimsuit Color Is
Megan Rapinoe
Megan Rapinoe Officially Said Goodbye to the USWNT With a Heartbreaking Instagram Post
taylor swift sofi stadium eras tour
Taylor Swift Just Announced That ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Will Be Her Next Re-Recorded Album
Selena Gomez Denim Maxi
Selena Gomez's Unexpectedly Sexy Transitional Style Will Be Everywhere This Fall