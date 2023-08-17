Celebrity Selena Gomez Selena Gomez Announced New Music Is on the Way With the Help of a ‘Sex and the City’ Easter Egg Taking notes from her bestie, Taylor Swift. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 17, 2023 @ 02:01PM Photo: Instagram/selena gomez The wait is (almost) finally over: Selena Gomez has confirmed that her third studio album is, in fact, on the way. But while fans may have to hold on just a bit longer to hear the new work in its entirety, the pop princess just announced the upcoming release of a summer single, aptly titled “Single Soon,” to help tie us over until SG3’s release. On Thursday, the singer broke the news by sharing a series of sultry snaps with her 427 million Instagram followers — one of which included what appears to be a Sex and the City Easter egg. In addition to snaps that show Selena posing in a car and a Polaroid that sees her smiling over her shoulder in a Barbie-approved pink dress, the post’s final slide details an array of scattered papers and items on a table, including a sticky note that reads, “I’m sorry, I can’t. Don’t hate me.” Instagram/selena gomez Thank You, Selena Gomez, For Giving Us Our Next No-Fail Fall Outfit Formula For the unacquainted, both the message and the Post-it note itself seem to be a reference to a note Carrie Bradshaw received during season 6 of SATC, when her then-boyfriend, Jack Berger, decided to bail on their relationship in the middle of the night. While it’s currently unclear whether the note will be included in a music video for the upcoming single or not, it’s certainly notable (pun intended) that she decided to include it in the dump. “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer,” she captioned the dump. “SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now. 😘” Gomez’s upcoming project will serve as her first album release since 2020’s Rare. “Single Soon” will be available on Aug. 25.