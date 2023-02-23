Selena Gomez Is the New Queen of Instagram

She officially dethroned Kylie Jenner.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023 @ 05:53PM
Selena Gomez
Photo:

Getty Images

Kylie Jenner had been the most-followed woman on Instagram, but Selena Gomez officially racked up more followers yesterday, re-claiming a title that was once hers. CNN notes that Gomez previously had the coveted distinction of "most-followed woman on Instagram," however, she took a break from the platform, which allowed Jenner to rank above her. 

Previously, Gomez told Vanity Fair that she actually deleted the Instagram app from her phone. So, that meant that her team was posting images and captions on her behalf.

“People can call me ugly or stupid and I’m like, Whatever. But these people get detailed,” she said, citing how toxic the platform could be. “They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety. I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time.”

She added: “The only thing I have on my phone is TikTok because I find it to be a little less hostile. There are wonderful things about social media — connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories. But usually that’s filtered through [for me now]. I created a system. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging.”

In April 2022, Gomez reconsidered her relationship with social media, speaking about it as she promoted her mental health initiatives with Rare Beauty's Rare Impact Fund.

"I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people," Gomez said during an appearance on Good Morning America. "I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways it’s done the best things for the world. But for me, I get to my news that is actually important I get through people in my life."

Kylie Jenner

Getty Images

USA Today also reports that TikTok user @devotedly.yours tried to claim that Jenner and Hailey Bieber were "shading Selena Gomez" with a post showing laminated eyebrows. Of course, Hailey Bieber and Gomez both dated Justin Bieber, and Hailey went on to marry him.

Jenner did leave a note in the comments section of @devotedly.yours's post, writing, "This is reaching. No shade to Selena ever and didn't see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly."

Related Articles
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Reposted a Sexy Throwback Snap She Originally Thought Was “Too Much”
Selena Gomez "My Mind and Me" Premiere
Selena Gomez Says Trolls Are Why She Didn't Manage Her Social Media Accounts for Years
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Opened Up About Gaining Weight from Her Lupus Medication
Madison Beer Interview
Madison Beer Is Over Feeling Seen and Not Heard
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Clapped Back at a Critic Who Made Fun of Her Shaking Hands on TikTok
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Marked Her Return to Instagram While Wearing an On-Trend Leather Jacket
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Posed in Nothing But a Black Bra on Instagram
Selena Gomez Talks Wanting a Family, Mental Health, and Quitting Instagram
Selena Gomez Talks Wanting a Family, Mental Health, and Quitting Instagram
Hailey Bieber Is Ready to Talk About Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber Is Ready to Talk About Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Pink Turtleneck "Dolittle" Premiere
Selena Gomez Joked About Being Single in the Most Relatable Way
Selena Gomez - Self Care
How to Do Self-Care Like Selena Gomez
Millie Bobby Brown Stranger Things Premiere
Millie Bobby Brown Says She's "Healing" After She Was "Publicly Humiliated" by a TikTok Creator
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Self-Care Routine Is Extremely Relatable
So We All Think Instagram Is Dusty Now, Right?
So We All Think Instagram Is Dusty Now, Right?
Selena Gomez
It's Official: A Selena Gomez Beauty Brand Is Coming
Selena Gomez Just Launched Her Own Mental Health Platform
Selena Gomez Wants to Make 'Mental Fitness' as Normal as Working Out