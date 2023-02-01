Selena Gomez Shared a Trio of Makeup-Free Selfies

While she faced some unnecessary criticism after she posted a makeup tutorial, Selena Gomez's latest Instagram post proves that she's not letting any of the hate stop her from filling out her feed. The superstar and Golden Globe nominee shared a carousel of images late Wednesday afternoon that showed her without full glam and perfectly content.

The images showed her lounging in a simple crewneck sweatshirt. The last photograph in the collection appeared to be her leaning against her trailer door. Gomez is currently working on the third season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, which announced that Meryl Streep would be joining the cast. In addition to Gomez, the show stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Gomez paired the relaxed, breezy, makeup-free shots with a simple, one-word caption: "Me."

Earlier this week, Gomez shared a makeup tutorial that garnered attention because of comments that pointed out her shaking hand (she jokingly captioned the clip, "PSA I got most of these products free."). She responded to trolls, writing, "Lol I shake because of my medication for lupus. Also read my disclaimer. I ain’t no pro." CNN reports that the TikTok video that called out Selena's hand has since been deleted.

Gomez shared that she'd been diagnosed with lupus back in 2015. Two years later, she revealed that she had undergone a kidney transplant because of lupus and that her friend, Francia Raisa, donated her kidney.

