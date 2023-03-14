Selena Gomez's Makeup-Free Selfie Was Also a Tribute to Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez is a girl’s girl, especially when it comes to supporting fellow Disney Channel alums. The superstar and Golden Globe nominee shared two makeup-free selfies late Monday afternoon that also gave a nod to Miley Cyrus’s new album.

The first snap captured her lounging in a simple black plunging tank top with her hair styled in tousled waves and a middle part. She followed that up with a second slide that showed her making a pouty face at the camera. Gomez paired the relaxed, breezy, glam-free shots with a simple, two-word caption: "Violet Chemistry,” and tagged Cyrus.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

The post is referencing a track on Cyrus's eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, which is described as "a love letter to L.A." and dropped last Friday.

"Violet Chemistry” includes a harmonious beat with a chorus: "Stay awhile, stay awhile with me / Stay awhile, don't deny the violet chemistry / Stay awhile, stay awhile with me / Stay awhile, put your arms around me / Put them around me."

Cyrus commented with a simple red heart, while many fans rushed to the comments demanding answers. "MILEY COLLAB WHEN????" one wrote, while another said: "Remix? I need."

Ever since returning to Instagram, Gomez has been known to give friend shoutouts on her page. In particular, Gomez shares a slew of friendship posts with Nicola Peltz Beckham and her husband Brooklyn. As Cosmopolitan’s latest cover star, Peltz Beckham opened up about their friendship and how she got so close with Gomez — all while fueling those “throuple” rumors.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

“I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala," she said. "We just clicked and had the best time. And then we became super, super close. I feel like she’s my soul sister. I love her so much. She’s truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold. I feel like I’ve known her forever.”

She added that Brooklyn equally adores Selena. "Oh my god. We’re like, 'Yeah, we are a throuple,'" she joked. "We are all three best friends."

Peltz Beckham also described Gomez as a pal “who cheers you on." “I think it really is so beautiful when you have girlfriends in your life who cheer you on. And if I’m just walking down the street and a girl is like, 'Oh my gosh, I love your outfit,' it means so much more than if a guy says it. Like, ew, whatever. But when a girl compliments you, it’s so much more special.”

