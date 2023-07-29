Selena Gomez's Latest Photo Dump Featured So Many Makeup-Free Photos

Bare-faced and beautiful.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 29, 2023 @ 02:12PM
Selena Gomez
Photo:

Selena Gomez Instagram

Selena Gomez may be a bonafide pop star and an award-winning actress, but that doesn't mean she's in full glam at all times. Just like the rest of us, she also has moments where she can't be bothered to style her hair, or put on makeup. 

Case in point? In her latest photo dump posted to Instagram on Friday, Selena shared a slideshow of snapshots captioned "randemz" that captured her beauty range, from bare-faced and beautiful to completely dolled-up. Somewhere in-between, the first photo showed Selena seemingly with her makeup on from the night before, as she gazed at a cup of iced coffee while sporting smudged eyeliner and pink hair clips.  

Two slides later, Selena was pictured at a Chinese restaurant with a friend and went makeup-free while wearing a pair of transparent-rimmed glasses and her dark brunette hair pulled back into a bun. The next snap featured another bare-faced moment, revealing Selena's natural complexion and head full of unbrushed waves. She continued to show off her casual side at the studio, dressed in tie-dye sweats and no makeup. 

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Instagram
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Instagram

On the other end of the beauty spectrum, Gomez was a total bombshell in a plunging white silk robe and sultry glam that included heavy black eyeliner and her hair styled in a blunt shoulder-grazing lob. In another photo, meanwhile, the singer swiped on fuchsia eyeshadow and a coordinating hot pink lip. 

Lately, Selena has been particularly active on Instagram, and before sharing her new slideshow, she wished her friend and kidney donor, Francia Raísa, a happy birthday with a heartfelt tribute — shutting down those feud rumors. "Happiest of birthdays to this special human being," Gomez wrote. "No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️ @franciaraisa." Though she didn't comment on Selena's post, Francia confirmed there's "no beef" between the two while speaking with TMZ.

"There's no beef, guys," she said, adding: "I got so many great birthday messages. I really, really appreciate everyone. Yeah, you know, it's a new year."

Related Articles
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore an Itty-Bitty Striped Bikini in Summer's Signature Color
Selena Gomez and Francia RaÃ­sa White Outfits Smiling At Each Other Instagram Post
Francia Raísa Just Addressed Those Selena Gomez "Beef" Rumors
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Just Debuted What Might Be Her Shortest Haircut Yet
Florence Pugh Lotus London
Florence Pugh Bleached Her Buzzcut
Kendall Jenner at Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal in Dubai
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Tiny String Bikini With This Cool-Girl Essential
Kate Beckinsale IG
Kate Beckinsale Celebrated Her 50th Birthday Dressed Like a Bratz Doll
Dua Lipa LBD Kosovo
Dua Lipa's LBD Featured the Lowest Plunging Scooped Back
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Revealed She Got a Boob Job When She Was 19
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Long-Sleeved Bathing Suit Served Unexpected Vacation Inspo
selena gomez variety hitmakers dinner
Selena Gomez’s Post-Birthday Plans Reportedly Include a Negativity Detox
emily ratajkowski instagram photo dump red hair
Emily Ratajkowski's Hot Girl Summer Includes a Hip- and Midriff-Flossing White String Bikini
Kim Kardashian Leagues Cup 2023 match Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF
Kim Kardashian's Latest Bikini Instagram Is Actually So Relatable
Brooke Shields Rowan White House Brunch
Brooke Shields and Her Daughter Celebrated International Self-Care Day By Singing 'Mamma Mia!'
Eva Longoria LBD at Global Gift Gala
Eva Longoria Had a Midriff-Baring Moment in a Keyhole Cut-Out LBD
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens’s Crop Top Matching Set Is Equal Parts Sweet and Sexy
Megan Fox instagram
Megan Fox Wore an Underboob-Baring Bikini Top with a Totally Sheer Gown