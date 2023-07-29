Selena Gomez's Latest Photo Dump Featured So Many Makeup-Free Photos

Selena Gomez may be a bonafide pop star and an award-winning actress, but that doesn't mean she's in full glam at all times. Just like the rest of us, she also has moments where she can't be bothered to style her hair, or put on makeup.



Case in point? In her latest photo dump posted to Instagram on Friday, Selena shared a slideshow of snapshots captioned "randemz" that captured her beauty range, from bare-faced and beautiful to completely dolled-up. Somewhere in-between, the first photo showed Selena seemingly with her makeup on from the night before, as she gazed at a cup of iced coffee while sporting smudged eyeliner and pink hair clips.



Two slides later, Selena was pictured at a Chinese restaurant with a friend and went makeup-free while wearing a pair of transparent-rimmed glasses and her dark brunette hair pulled back into a bun. The next snap featured another bare-faced moment, revealing Selena's natural complexion and head full of unbrushed waves. She continued to show off her casual side at the studio, dressed in tie-dye sweats and no makeup.

Selena Gomez Instagram

Selena Gomez Instagram

On the other end of the beauty spectrum, Gomez was a total bombshell in a plunging white silk robe and sultry glam that included heavy black eyeliner and her hair styled in a blunt shoulder-grazing lob. In another photo, meanwhile, the singer swiped on fuchsia eyeshadow and a coordinating hot pink lip.



Lately, Selena has been particularly active on Instagram, and before sharing her new slideshow, she wished her friend and kidney donor, Francia Raísa, a happy birthday with a heartfelt tribute — shutting down those feud rumors. "Happiest of birthdays to this special human being," Gomez wrote. "No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️ @franciaraisa." Though she didn't comment on Selena's post, Francia confirmed there's "no beef" between the two while speaking with TMZ.

"There's no beef, guys," she said, adding: "I got so many great birthday messages. I really, really appreciate everyone. Yeah, you know, it's a new year."

