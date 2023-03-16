Selena Gomez Is Looking For Love in the Most Relatable Way

And not that same old love.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Published on March 16, 2023 @ 11:46AM
Selena Gomez

We stan a relatable queen. Whether it be her makeup-free selfies, sexy throwback snaps, or hilarious TikToks, Selena Gomez is embracing relatability on social media. Her most recent post on TikTok is no exception, with the singer (and actress and producer and beauty mogul) poking fun at her love life. 

On Wednesday, she shared a TikTok video of herself in a bubblegum-pink poplin shirt and coordinating bright pink lips as she lip-synced to the trending sound that went like this: "I hate it when girls are like, 'Oh my god, my crush doesn't even know that I exist.' Like, girl, my crush doesn't even exist!"

Captioning the clip, "Still out here lookin for him lol," the actress appears to be on the lookout for love and sharing that her “crush” is nowhere to be found. 

Followers dropped in the comments to call out the relatability but also to support her and remind her that no man deserves her — she’s too good for all of them.  

“It’s okay because you are THE girl crush for literally everyone 🖤,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Well, the whole world is crushing on you right now, girl 🥰😁.” Gomez's beauty brand, Rare Beauty, dropped in the comments section to write, "Same tho."

In the past, Gomez was in an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber for eight years and was also linked to The Weeknd and Nick Jonas. Most recently, rumors swirled about her and possible new suitor, The Chainsmokers's Drew Taggart, after the pair were spotted at a bowling alley together in January. But Gomez was quick to the punch to shut down the rumors when she confirmed she was single in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Selena Gomez / Nicola & Brooklyn Peltz Beckham

Selena Gomez/Instagram

When it comes to Gomez’s love life, nothing is off the table, especially her friendship with Nicola and Brooklen Peltz Beckham. In January, Gomez posted a photo dump from a paradise-filled vacation with the couple captioning it, “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone” after the rumor mill claimed they were a throuple.

Recently, Nicola fueled those “throuple” rumors as Cosmopolitan’s latest cover star. “Oh my god. We’re like, 'Yeah, we are a throuple,'" she joked. "We are all three best friends."

