Selena Gomez Marked Her Return to Instagram While Wearing an On-Trend Leather Jacket

After handing over her Instagram account to her team more than four years ago, Selena Gomez is officially logged back on as herself, announcing her return to the photo-sharing platform in the most stylish way possible.



On Wednesday, the singer-slash-actress shared that she's back in control of her account while dressed in an It-girl fashion essential. Wearing a leather moto jacket in winter white and with puffy sleeves, Selena layered the oversized coat over an all-black outfit. She accessorized with a black crossbody bag and a sleek ponytail with a millennial side part, and finished off her look with winged eyeliner and a swipe of pink lipstick.

"Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram?" Selena captioned the slideshow of bathroom mirror selfies.



Selena previously opened up about how staying off social media has benefited her mental health. "I haven't been on the Internet in four-and-a-half years," she said during an interview with Good Morning America in April 2022. "It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people."

Meanwhile, a year earlier, she revealed why she decided to take a break from Instagram, specifically. "I felt like my thoughts and everything I was consuming revolved around a million different other people in the world saying good things and bad things. And I just thought, 'Why would I — I don't get anything from it. Nothing is giving me life.' And I just snapped, and I was over it," she told Women's Wear Daily in 2021.



"I'm completely unaware of, actually, what's going on in pop culture, and that makes me really happy," she added. "And maybe that doesn't make everybody else happy, but for me, it's really saved my life."