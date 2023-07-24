Celebrity Selena Gomez Selena Gomez's Heart-Stopping Birthday Look Included the Sexy Shoes That Easily Elevate Any Outfit You can shop the trend starting at just $35. By Kaelin Dodge Kaelin Dodge Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 24, 2023 @ 09:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Instagram Selena Gomez rang in her 31st birthday this weekend, and she proved once again that when it comes to fashion, she’s versatile. Earlier this month, she went viral for her simple but flattering swimsuit, while this week she stunned in something that was far from basic: A fiery-red mini dress covered in applique flowers and fringe. To put it simply, she looked 🔥. Instagram A “look,” of course, requires more than just a good dress — it’s about how everything comes together from head-to-toe. So naturally, the actress and Rare Beauty founder slipped on sexy shoes that can easily elevate any outfit: strappy black heels. The heels laced up around her ankles and calves and completed her sizzling ensemble. But, they’re also capable of adding a bit of edge to an otherwise toned-down trouser or jean; they’re the shoes you reach for when you need to take an outfit up a notch. Gomez’s birthday fit reminded me that my shoe collection is missing this key style, so I found 10 similar pairs to get the look, with prices starting at just $35: Vince Camuto Enjita Sandal, $35 with code SANDAL50 (Originally $119); vincecamuto.com Dream Pairs Lace-Up Block Heels, $36 (Originally $43); amazon.com Circus NY Jocelyn Sandals, $40 (Originally $90); zappos.com Isnom Lace-Up Heel Sandals, $46 (Originally $66); amazon.com The Drop Archie Lace-Up Strappy Heeled Sandal, $49 (Originally $55); amazon.com Journee Collection Harpr Sandal, $60 (Originally $85); dsw.com Chinese Laundry Yita Heels, $80; zappos.com Schutz Meghan Ankle Tie Sandal, $85 (Originally $148); nordstrom.com Aldo Melodic Pointed-Toe Ankle Wrap Sandal, $90; nordstrom.com Jeffrey Campbell Presecco Sandal, $130; nordstrom.com Right now, you can get Vince Camuto’s Enjita Sandals for just $35 with the code SANDAL50 at checkout. Like Gomez’s pair, this style features a thin heel, leathery ties, and a sleek black finish. According to shoppers, the heels are the “most sexy and comfortable sandals for the summer,” with one person writing that they can “walk all day” in them. Other customers were impressed with the versatility of the lace-up shoes; one person said they swear by the heels to “dress up” even their more “casual numbers,” while another shopper wrote that they love how the shoes “can be worn with dresses or… jeans.” Vince Camuto Buy on Vincecamuto.com $119 $35 At Amazon, these lookalike heels from Isnom are on sale for just $46. This pick combines Gomez’s chic and sexy shoe with the style we’ve been seeing on every celebrity this summer with its toe thong strap. Shoppers are obsessed with the shoe, with the heel boasting more than 1,200 perfect ratings. Customers describe the heel as “uber comfortable” and “super sexy.” And according to one self-described skeptic, this pair is a must-have, explaining that the ties never felt too tight and the “cushioned support” made them easy to wear. Amazon Buy on Amazon $66 $46 Journee’s Harpr Sandal is made with vegan leather straps and the brand’s Tru Comfort Foam insole, designed to make the strappy heels something you’ll wear on repeat. Shoppers say the brand delivers on both comfort and style. “These are the comfiest heels I own… I was able to wear them out three nights in a row and my feet never hurt,” raved one customer. And according to another person, “the straps make it super sexy but they’re also super comfy… [and] the block heels make it easy to stay balanced.” DSW Buy on Dsw.com $85 $60 Shop more Gomez-inspired heels to elevate just about anything in your wardrobe, below. Circus NY Jocelyn Zappos Buy on Zappos $90 $40 The Drop Women's Archie Lace-Up Strappy Heeled Sandal Amazon Buy on Amazon $55 $49 Chinese Laundry Yita Zappos Buy on Zappos $80 Schutz Meghan Ankle Tie Sandal Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $148 $85 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks This Repairing Treatment Made My Nails So Strong, I Could Barely Cut Them I’m Restocking on These On-Sale Bras and Undies From Brands Brie Larson and Jennifer Aniston Wear A Tub of Selena Gomez's Go-To Brazilian Body Cream Sells Every 14 Seconds, and It's on Rare Sale