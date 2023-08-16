Selena Gomez Matched Her Limoncello Sundress to Her Citrusy Handbag

The true picture of la dolce vita.

Updated on August 16, 2023 @ 12:34PM
Selena Gomez Lemon Dress
Photo:

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Fruit-inspired fashion is taking summer 2023 by storm. From Megan Fox’s sheer orange creamsicle dress to Eva Mendes’s matching fruit-themed earrings, our beloved celebrities are embracing this refreshing summer trend in both flirty and quirky ways. The latest A-lister to wear a delectable look inspired by one of summer's tastiest treats is none other than Selena Gomez, who fed our feeds with a delicious citrus-style dress.

Satisfying our cravings one Instagram Story at a time, the Rare Beauty founder posted a series of snaps modeling everyone's favorite refreshing summertime cocktail in the form of a limoncello-inspired Valentino sundress. On Tuesday, Selena shared her OOTD roundup with several mirror selfies sporting a strappy midi dress from the fashion house in a bright yellow hue. She teamed her summer-worthy dress with a pair of cream-colored ballet flats, a pearl choker necklace, and silver hoop earrings.

Selena Gomez Lemon Dress

Selena Gomez/Instagram

But she didn't stop pleasing our taste buds there. She also shared a snap from her lunch date that gave followers a look at her on-theme Kate Spade lemon-shaped wicker handbag perched on the marble table.

Selena Gomez Lemon Bag

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Beauty-wise, she styled her dark brown hair into a slicked-back, deep-side part ponytail, and she finished off her glam with shimmery, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and a glossy lip.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Instagram

Based on her recent posts, it appears that Selena is not ready to give up her summer wardrobe just yet — and neither are we. Fortunately for us, she's offering lessons on transitioning those slinky staples for fall. Over the weekend, she posted a carousel of images in which she modeled a bright orange corset layered under a coordinating leather ombré jacket. She teamed her party top with massive gold hoops and a diamond tennis necklace.

